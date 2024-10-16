NiceHash Rolls Out First ASIC Firmware For Kaspa Miners, Offering Up To 20% Boost

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief NiceHash releases its first firmware specialized for mining on the Kaspa network, which can enhance ASIC performance by up to 20%.

Marketplace for Bitcoin hashing power, NiceHash announced the release of its first firmware designed for mining on the Kaspa network. This specialized Kaspa software can enhance ASIC performance by up to 20%.

Kaspa is known for supporting fair mining, with a focus on low energy consumption, high decentralization, and scalability. The network utilizes the GhostDAG protocol, which enables multiple blocks to coexist, and its unique Proof-of-Work (PoW) design has made it appealing to solo miners. With NiceHash’s firmware, miners can now optimize their earnings on the Kaspa network.

The Kaspa firmware from NiceHash is compatible with the Antminer KS series of ASICs, improving efficiency by reducing power consumption and boosting hashrate. Additionally, it includes intelligent thermal protection to prevent overheating. The firmware is available for use with Antminer KS5 Pro, KS5, KS3 (9.4 TH), and KS3 (8.3 TH) models.

Since most Kaspa Antminer models utilize CVITech control boards, which do not support permanent custom firmware installations, NiceHash has elaborated a solution to overcome this limitation. To install its Kaspa firmware, users are required to attach a Cracker Card, a hardware add-on that connects to the CVITech control board. Once attached, the Cracker Card enables over-the-air installation of the custom NiceHash firmware for Kaspa on ASIC machines that are running stock firmware.

Miners leveraging NiceHash’s Kaspa firmware are subject to a dynamic fee, which ranges from 1-4%, depending on the device’s overclocking level. This flexible pricing structure is created to ensure fairness for Kaspa miners, who can use the dedicated firmware to mine through NiceHash pools.

NiceHash has also developed comprehensive guides to assist Kaspa miners with upgrading their ASIC devices to include custom firmware. This release follows the earlier introduction of NiceHash Firmware, aimed at enhancing the efficiency and profitability of Bitcoin mining ASICs. As NiceHash’s first firmware release outside of Bitcoin, the Kaspa solution provides extra incentives for miners to use its pools while benefiting from enhanced ASIC performance.

NiceHash Partners With Marathon Digital Holdings To Introduce NiceHash Firmware

Founded in 2014, NiceHash is a hashrate marketplace and a well-known name in the cryptocurrency sector. Primarily focused on Bitcoin, it offers a comprehensive ecosystem of mining, hashrate, as well as payment solutions, with the overarching goal of promoting the global adoption of Bitcoin.

Recently, NiceHash entered into a partnership with Marathon Digital Holdings to roll out custom firmware for ASIC miners on its platform. The NiceHash Firmware product is designed to utilize Marathon’s technology to enhance the efficiency and profitability of Bitcoin miners who rely on ASIC devices.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson