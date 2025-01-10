New Year, New Collaborations: Red Bull, Arkham, and More Lead the Charge

In Brief From Red Bull’s sponsorship shifts to Viz.ai’s healthcare innovation and global tech partnerships, 2025 begins with transformative collaborations shaping industries from sports to blockchain, Web3, and beyond.

The transformative power of collaboration was on full display at the start of 2025 with the arrival of yet another thrilling wave of collaborations that cut across several industries. The cryptocurrency, healthcare, and sports sectors are already feeling the effects of these collaborations, and they’re just going to become bigger in the future. In order to thrive and develop, modern businesses are playing to their strengths by providing cutting-edge solutions.

Red Bull Forging New Partnerships after Losing $150M

Bybit, a cryptocurrency platform, and Red Bull Racing have severed their $150 million, three-year collaboration. After the 2024 season, the partnership that started in 2022 came to an inevitable end as Bybit decided not to extend due to increasing worries about the cryptocurrency market.

The partnership saw Bybit’s branding prominently displayed on Red Bull’s cars, apparel, and promotional materials.

Despite the setback, Red Bull Racing has moved on with new sponsorship arrangements to cover some of the financial expenses. This is the biggest Formula 1 sponsorship agreement ever for internet trading firm AvaTrade, which has signed up for many years with the team.

AvaTrade’s branding will be featured on the RB21 car, and its involvement will extend to Red Bull’s F1 Academy and the team’s official podcast, Talking Bull. Red Bull has also teamed up with Neat, a video conferencing company, marking its first venture into Formula 1. Neat’s technology will be integrated into Red Bull’s operations, and its logo will appear on cars and team gear.

Arkham Partners with Sui to Enhance Blockchain Data Integration

Arkham Intelligence has announced a partnership with Sui, a rapidly growing Layer-1 blockchain, to integrate Sui’s data into Arkham’s analytics platform. This collaboration aims to enhance Arkham’s suite of services, which include dashboards, real-time alerts, and entity pages.

Sui, with a growing market capitalization and billions in transaction volume, is becoming a significant player in the blockchain space. Its platform hosts numerous innovative projects, further boosting its prominence.

The partnership also aligns with Arkham’s goal to provide deeper blockchain analytics to millions of users, offering more advanced insights and data visualization. As part of the collaboration, Arkham is also exploring integrations with Mysten Labs’ Walrus Protocol, a decentralized data storage solution. Arkham’s expansion into blockchain analytics highlights the company’s position as a leader in the field, aiming to offer users valuable insights into blockchain transactions and behaviors.

MightyTips partners with crypto-focused sportsbook Vave

MightyTips has entered into a strategic partnership with Vave, a cryptocurrency sportsbook and casino operator. The collaboration will integrate Vave’s services into MightyTips’ platform, enhancing its betting tips, predictions, and overall user engagement. This partnership is designed to support the increasing trend of crypto-based gambling by providing users access to Vave’s extensive sportsbook and casino offerings.

MightyTips has already established other successful partnerships, such as one with Golden Star Sportsbook, focusing on regions like Central and Southern Europe, Australia, and Canada. This new partnership with Vave is expected to further expand MightyTips’ influence in the growing crypto gambling space. MightyTips aims to leverage this collaboration to offer its users even more betting options and features, benefiting both parties by enhancing visibility and providing a unique service offering.

Eugene Ravdin, Head of Communications and Marketing at MightyTips, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing the potential for mutual benefit and growth as both companies work together to enhance their offerings.

India Joins Forces with Google and Meta to Combat ‘Pig Butchering’ Scams

India is stepping up its fight against crypto-related scams by teaming up with tech giants Google and Meta. This new collaboration comes as the country grapples with a staggering $3.6 billion in losses due to “pig butchering” scams in 2024 alone.

These scams usually target people who are vulnerable, like unemployed people, students, and people who are having a hard time with money, by promising them high crypto returns. Scammers often pretend to be trusted financial advisors to gain the trust of their victims before leading them into fraudulent investment schemes.

Since scammers often use the advertising services of these platforms to spread their schemes, the Indian government has put in place rules to spot fishy activities, block fake ads, and quickly take down harmful content on both Google and Meta.

Also, Google Pay is now part of the Citizen Financial Cyber Frauds Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS), which has been very helpful in stopping fraud in real-time and saved over 16 billion rupees in 2023 by keeping more than 575,000 people from falling for these scams.

CoinRank Collaborates with CyberCharge to Enhance Web3 User Experience

CoinRank and CyberCharge have joined forces to provide consumers in the Web3 ecosystem with an enhanced experience when interacting with decentralized technology.

CoinRank, a website that offers the latest updates on cryptocurrencies, will use CyberCharge’s solutions to make transfers and decentralized finance (DeFi) processes easy.

The objective of the partnership is to make Web3 easier to reach by creating an easy-to-use interface that will make handling cryptocurrency holdings simpler for users of all skill levels.

Web3’s future development depends on CyberCharge’s sophisticated capabilities, which will allow speedier transactions and a better DeFi experience. With this partnership, they can close the gap between blockchain data platforms and user engagement, which is crucial for the decentralized space’s further growth.

Users will have the tools they need to navigate the expanding digital scene, thanks to this cooperation and Web3’s fast development, which seeks to create a more intuitive and seamless experience.

Viz.ai Expands Healthcare Reach with New Pharmaceutical Partnerships

2024 was a banner year for Viz.ai, the AI pioneer in health data discovery and care coordination, which saw the company forge new alliances with three major pharmaceutical corporations across the world. With more than 60,000 healthcare professionals in the US using its cutting-edge technologies, the platform is currently serving 1,700 institutions. The goal of Viz.ai, which is to enhance patient outcomes via faster illness diagnosis and more efficient workflows, is being further supported by these new collaborations.

Also, the company has teamed up with tech giants like Microsoft to add AI-powered diagnostic imaging models to clinical workflows. This makes radiology reports more accurate and time-efficient. Other important partnerships, like the ones with Cleerly and the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute, focus on driving innovation in cardiology, oncology, and neurology.

Viz.ai’s quick growth has earned it a lot of attention. It was named one of Fast Company’s 50 Most Innovative Companies and won the Prix Galien Award for Best Digital Health Solution. As it continues to grow and come up with new ideas, it will likely change the way healthcare is delivered in 2025.

