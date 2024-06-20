NeurochainAI Announces Launch Of Its Platform Aimed To Propel Development Of AI DApps

In Brief NeurochainAI unveiled its platform designed to democratize AI development and simplify the creation and deployment of AI-powered dApps.

Decentralized AI-as-a-Service (DeAIAS) network NeurochainAI unveiled its platform designed to democratize AI development and simplify the creation, deployment, and utilization of AI-powered decentralized applications (dApps).

By combining advanced machine learning (ML) with blockchain technology, NeurochainAI improves scalability, transparency, and data security in AI applications.

The platform encourages community involvement in AI model creation and validation, ensuring accuracy and enhancing model performance. Presently, it boasts 82,000 registered users and 48,000 connected wallets. Furthermore, It simplifies AI dApp development, reducing time-to-market by up to 24 times compared to conventional methods.

“Our platform brings the world a step closer to inclusive, democratic AI development,” said Julius Serenas, CEO of NeurochainAI, in a written statement. “We empower developers with a number of tools and resources from our decentralized AI infrastructure that places Consumer-grade GPU DePIN at the center of our operations to provide ever more precious GPU compute in the age of AI paired with other tools essential for streamlining AI solution development,” he added.

NeurochainAI Poised To Transform Global AI Landscape

The global AI market, valued at $500 billion as of 2023 and expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030, is predominantly influenced by technological advancements and sector investments. NeurochainAI capitalizes on this growth by providing AI infrastructure that features the initial decentralized consumer-grade GPU DePIN for AI computing, community-driven data aggregation and validation, a streamlined AI model marketplace, and interoperability tools for seamless integration into any technology ecosystem across Web2 and Web3.

“Making a bold guess, by 2030, all digital solutions will be AI-based. It’s paramount that the platforms empowering this artificial intelligence transformation would be open-source and decentralized to ensure fair and just AI that doesn’t threaten the integrity of the world,” said Julius Serenas to MPost. “NeurochainAI is building such a decentralized AI platform that caters to a diverse range of needs of developers, businesses, and the community alike while addressing major AI-related concerns such as job market impact, data privacy, security, and equitable resource allocation,” he added.

