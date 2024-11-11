en en
News Report Technology
November 11, 2024

NEAR AI Announces Alpha Launch, Introducing AI Assistant And Research Hub

Published: November 11, 2024 at 2:04 am Updated: November 11, 2024 at 2:04 am
In Brief

NEAR Protocol introduced the NEAR AI Alpha assistant and Research Hub, marking a first step toward privacy-focused, community-owned AI technology.

NEAR AI Announces Alpha Launch, Introducing AI Assistant And Research Hub

Layer 1 blockchain protocol, NEAR, introduced the NEAR AI Alpha assistant and a Research Hub, marking an initial step towards AI that prioritizes privacy and a collectively owned future for technology.

The NEAR AI Assistant Alpha is designed to be a user-centered assistant, emphasizing individual empowerment and privacy. Equipped with a user-specific memory, it operates across both Web2 and Web3 environments by connecting with various AI agents and services. The assistant is able to tailor its responses and create custom interfaces when necessary.

Meanwhile, the NEAR AI Research Hub consolidates essential infrastructure for researchers aiming to develop open-source AI models. This includes data resources, models, inference capabilities, decentralized storage, computing power, and a networking protocol that ensures reliable response and delivery.

Additionally, the NEAR AI Research Hub aims to support community-driven AI research and foundational model development, working towards creating a competitive frontier model with 1.4 trillion parameters, aiming to match the capabilities of proprietary models from large AI organizations.

In order to further this goal, NEAR AI has opened its first research competition, inviting AI experts to collaborate in building this advanced 1.4T parameter model. The initiative is supported by NEAR Protocol’s infrastructure, including new nodes equipped with trusted execution environments (TEEs) and GPUs, designed to maintain privacy while enabling potential monetization of the model.

NEAR Integrates With Nillion To Enhance Privacy Tools For Developers

NEAR Protocol is a decentralized platform for developers that operates on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus model. It aims to implement a sharded architecture, which will allow the network to handle a higher volume of transactions efficiently. Its unique block generation mechanism is called “Doomslug,” and its sharding approach is known as “Nightshade.” These technologies are designed to work in tandem to improve scalability and reduce network congestion.

Recently, NEAR announced its integration with Nillion, a distributed network developed for secure data computation and processing. This integration is anticipated to provide developers with additional tools to strengthen data privacy and optimize storage as they build new applications.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

