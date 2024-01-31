NAVI Protocol Raises $2M Funding to Expand DeFi Solutions on Sui Network

In Brief NAVI protocol raised $2 million in funding to expand its offerings, scale operations and to conclude its recent acquisition of Volo on Sui.

The first native one-stop liquidity protocol on Sui, NAVI protocol announced that it raised $2 million in funding to expand its all-in-one lending, borrowing and LSDeFi platform. It is like a one-stop shop where people can manage their cryptocurrency by lending it, borrowing it, and using it for LSDeFi activities, all within the Sui system.

The funding round was co-led by OKX Ventures, dao5 and Hashed, with participation from other investors.

According to NAVI, it plans to use recent funds to expand its offerings and scale its operations, including completing its acquisition of Volo, a premier Liquid Staking protocol on Sui. Further, the team also aims to refine its multi-asset collateral strategy that balances volatile assets lending with liquidity needs.

NAVI offers a liquidity shop that integrates liquid staking and money market solutions across multiple ecosystems, starting with Sui.

“NAVI Protocol’s battle-tested team, which has navigated the competitive Sui landscape, is a testament to their resilience and dedication,” said Ryan Kim, founding partner at Hashed. “Hashed is excited to support NAVI Protocol as they expand their Move commitment. We believe in their ability to drive change and create value in the rapidly growing Move space.”

NAVI Protocol’s Growth Momentum and Future Roadmap

The platform facilitates user participation as liquidity providers or borrowers in the Sui ecosystem, offering essential DeFi infrastructure for the evolving decentralized finance landscape. Built on a Move-based protocol, its features enable users to utilize their assets and explore new trading options with reduced risks.

Moreover, other investors of the current round included Mysten Labs, Comma3 Ventures, Mechanism Capital, GeekCartel Capital, Nomad Capital, Coin98 Ventures, Cetus Protocol, Maverick, Viabtc, Assembly Partners, Gate.io, Hailstone Labs, Benqi and LBank Labs.

Since its launch on the Sui mainnet eight months ago, NAVI Protocol has achieved significant growth, with over 800k users and $150 million in total value locked (TVL). It has also secured the number 1 ranking by TVL on Sui for several consecutive weeks.

In the coming months, the team also plans to launch new features such as flash loan and isolated pool functionality. Additionally, NAVI Protocol plans to further expand its footprint within and beyond the Sui Ecosystem, for development and growth in the DeFi space.

