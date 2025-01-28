en en
Business News Report Technology
January 28, 2025

National DigiFoundry Workgroup Introduces Guide For Secure Information Sharing, Pioneering Web3

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 28, 2025 at 10:00 am Updated: January 28, 2025 at 4:28 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 28, 2025 at 10:00 am

In Brief

The National DigiFoundry Secure Information Sharing Workgroup has unveiled a new guide exploring how decentralized Web3 technologies can provide practical solutions to the challenges of information sharing in finance, healthcare, and technology.

National DigiFoundry Workgroup's New Guide For Information Sharing To Facilitate Secure Communication Across Industries

The National DigiFoundry Secure Information Sharing Workgroup has unveiled its “Industry Guide on Secure Information Sharing Using Web3 Technologies,” focusing on new approaches to enhance secure communication across various industries. The guide explores how decentralized Web3 technologies can offer practical solutions to the growing challenges of information sharing in key sectors, including finance, healthcare, and technology. 

“This guide isn’t just about emerging technology—it’s about reshaping how industries handle secure information sharing,” said Benjamin Diggles, chair of the National DigiFoundry Workgroup and Co-Founder of Constellation Network, in a written statement. “From enabling secure collaboration and communications to ensuring patient data confidentiality in healthcare, our guide lays the groundwork for innovation in critical domains,” he added.

Designed to create tangible impact, the starter guide presents a comprehensive framework that combines open standards with decentralized components like identity management, key management, storage, and messaging protocols. This approach enables the creation of secure, scalable systems with end-to-end encryption, ensuring both privacy and efficiency in individual and group communications.

The guide details specific applications of Web3 technologies across various industries, offering a clear path for organizations to implement decentralized solutions effectively. For example, it highlights the use of decentralized identity (DID) systems to ensure secure sharing of patient data between providers while maintaining privacy in healthcare. It also discusses the use of blockchain-based messaging and payment systems to streamline secure cross-border transactions, reducing costs and enhancing transparency in finance. Additionally, it suggests the development of encrypted collaboration platforms for secure team communications within distributed technology workforces, and the creation of privacy-focused social media platforms that give users control over their own data.

The National DigiFoundry Workgroup’s Guide: Providing Scalable Solutions To Meet The Needs Of Different Organizations

The guide demonstrates how decentralized architectures foster innovation by tackling long-standing challenges such as Data Sovereignty—allowing users and organizations to retain control over sensitive information, Interoperability—facilitating seamless communication between platforms through open standards, and Scalability—overcoming the limitations of traditional decentralized systems with modular, flexible frameworks.

By addressing these key issues, the guide provides scalable solutions designed to meet the varied needs of different organizations. For instance, the healthcare industry can utilize decentralized storage to securely store patient records, while fintech companies can take advantage of blockchain technology to enhance the security of payments and minimize fraud risks.

The National DigiFoundry Workgroup encourages technology leaders, developers, and industry stakeholders to adopt this guide as a strategic framework for navigating the challenges of Web3 adoption. The guide provides organizations with the tools to build reliable, future-oriented systems that improve collaboration, efficiency, and security.

“This is one of many industry-focused Workgroups within the National DigiFoundry,” said Kevin Jackson, the program lead for the NDF, in a written statement. “Workgroups are the core of our operations and are the source of our value. From Climate Change Disaster Response and Decentralized Science to Financial Product Tokenization and Refugee Management, we are truly at the center of emerging Web3 solutions,” he added.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
