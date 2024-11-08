N3TWORK Studios Announces Legendary Heroes: Unchained Launch On Base Network

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief N3TWORK Studios introduced a new ecosystem alongside its game Legendary Heroes Unchained on the Base network, allowing users to engage as players, creators, and digital asset owners.

Blockchain gaming studio N3TWORK Studios introduced a new ecosystem along with its game Legendary Heroes Unchained (LHU) on the Base Ethereum layer 2 network. Through the release of Epoch 1, N3TWORK Studios aims to transform the gaming experience by allowing players to engage not only as players but also as active creators and digital asset owners. By merging immersive, strategy-driven gameplay with authentic digital ownership, LHU establishes a fresh benchmark for what on-chain gaming can achieve.

“Legendary Heroes: Unchained’s first Epoch is a fundamental shift in gaming — where players can now truly own and shape their digital destiny,” said Julius Hong, Executive Producer at N3TWORK Studios, to MPost. “Our decentralized NFT heroes with extensible metadata are the building blocks for not just creating a game, but a platform where every player can transform from gamer to creator, forging their own legends in an ever-evolving digital realm. Early adopters don’t just play the game — they’ll help influence its future,” he added.

LHU offers players an onchain gaming experience that extends far beyond simple asset collection, empowering them with extensive customization and ownership options that allow for a highly individualized experience. Players can personalize heroes and lands with unique stats, attributes, and visual elements, creating an experience that reflects their own playstyle and preferences. As the game evolves through different Epochs, players will be able to integrate their assets into personal narratives and potentially even external games, creating connections that extend beyond the boundaries of a single experience.

At LHU’s core are digital assets like heroes and land, forming a flexible and open framework that enables players to create, evolve, and redefine their digital worlds. This framework supports a diverse range of experiences—players can develop their heroes, establish guilds, and build empires, all while retaining ownership of the assets they’ve cultivated. With assets that transcend the LHU ecosystem, players can bring their creations beyond the game, experiencing a blend of creative freedom and ownership that distinguishes LHU from traditional gaming.

In order to foster community-driven innovation, N3TWORK Studios is also making parts of its software open-source, allowing the community to build on its digital framework and contribute to the ongoing development of LHU with their own creations. LHU is not only crafted as a distinct gaming experience but also serves as the first title within the broader Legendary Ecosystem. In this ecosystem, players enjoy true and verifiable ownership of their heroes and lands—assets that will continue to grow in functionality and value as the game’s roadmap progresses.

Legendary Heroes Unchained To Offer Players No-Download, Web And Mobile Premier Gaming Experience

LHU has launched its Epoch 1 on November 7th for Loyalty Pass Holders, with public access opening 24 hours later. Developed using Unity WebGL, LHU is a no-download Hero Collector RPG that provides an innovative and seamless experience for both Desktop Web and Mobile users. The game is designed to be safe, secure, and incredibly easy to use, with support from Coinbase Smart Wallet, Reown (formerly WalletConnect), and FortePay. These Web3 tools facilitate smooth and secure payment transactions, handling both cryptocurrency and fiat conversions effortlessly.

“In the future, we see every digital asset as a gameplay primitive that can be used and combined to create new experiences,” said Neil Young, Chairman at N3TWORK Studios, in a written statement. “With that vision, we have set out to create The Legendary Ecosystem, where play, collaboration, and ownership extend beyond the boundaries of what you have come to expect in games. Legendary Heroes Unchained uses these digital objects to create what will be the first of many experiences crafted for and with players and creators,” he concluded.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson