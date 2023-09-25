MicroStrategy Acquires 5,445 Bitcoins Worth $147 Million

by Nik Asti by Danil Myakin In Brief MicroStrategy has invested in an extra 5,445 bitcoins, totaling around $147 million. The firm now possesses about 158,245 bitcoins, valued at an estimated $4.1 billion at present rates.

In a bold financial play between August and September 2023, MicroStrategy, along with its subsidiaries, expanded its Bitcoin holdings, purchasing an additional 5,445 BTC. The acquisition, totaling around $147.3 million, was executed at an average cost of $27,053 per Bitcoin, a figure inclusive of all fees and expenses.

Bitcoin Portfolio Expansion Amid Tumbling Market

This new acquisition brings MicroStrategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to a staggering 158,245 BTC.



MicroStrategy, having invested approximately $4.68 billion, holds a significant accumulation at an average price of $29,582 per Bitcoin. This investment makes the company one of the most notable institutional holders of Bitcoin.

The commitment showcases the firm’s belief in the long-term value and stability of Bitcoin amid the volatile cryptocurrency market. To make this happen, the company announced the sale of 403,362 shares of its Class A common stock. This sale generated net proceeds of roughly $147.3 million.

MicroStrategy carried out this sale under a Sales Agreement from August 1, 2023. The agreement was under Cowen and Company, LLC, Canaccord Genuity LLC, and Berenberg Capital Markets LLC. The firms acted as sales agents.

The agreement allows for the issue and sale of shares with an aggregate offering price of up to $750 million, which provided substantial liquidity and financial flexibility to the company.

