Business Markets News Report
September 25, 2023

MicroStrategy Acquires 5,445 Bitcoins Worth $147 Million

MicroStrategy Acquires 5,445 Bitcoins Worth $147 Million
by
Published: September 25, 2023 at 8:59 am Updated: September 25, 2023 at 9:04 am
by Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked:

In Brief

MicroStrategy has invested in an extra 5,445 bitcoins, totaling around $147 million.

The firm now possesses about 158,245 bitcoins, valued at an estimated $4.1 billion at present rates.

In a bold financial play between August and September 2023, MicroStrategy, along with its subsidiaries, expanded its Bitcoin holdings, purchasing an additional 5,445 BTC. The acquisition, totaling around $147.3 million, was executed at an average cost of $27,053 per Bitcoin, a figure inclusive of all fees and expenses.

Bitcoin Portfolio Expansion Amid Tumbling Market

This new acquisition brings MicroStrategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to a staggering 158,245 BTC.

MicroStrategy, having invested approximately $4.68 billion, holds a significant accumulation at an average price of $29,582 per Bitcoin. This investment makes the company one of the most notable institutional holders of Bitcoin.

The commitment showcases the firm’s belief in the long-term value and stability of Bitcoin amid the volatile cryptocurrency market. To make this happen, the company announced the sale of 403,362 shares of its Class A common stock. This sale generated net proceeds of roughly $147.3 million.

MicroStrategy carried out this sale under a Sales Agreement from August 1, 2023. The agreement was under Cowen and Company, LLC, Canaccord Genuity LLC, and Berenberg Capital Markets LLC. The firms acted as sales agents.

The agreement allows for the issue and sale of shares with an aggregate offering price of up to $750 million, which provided substantial liquidity and financial flexibility to the company.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Mystiko.Network Unveils First Privacy Solution for L2 on Base Mainnet

by Cindy Tan
September 25, 2023

OpenAI CEO Advocates for Responsible AI Regulation, Admits Potential Risks

by Victor Dey
September 25, 2023

Moscow Instagram Model Arrested in $150 Million Crypto Fraud Case

by Damir Yalalov
September 25, 2023

Enterprise Metaverse Users Prefer Simplified Digital Avatars Over Hyper-Realistic Alternatives

by Victor Dey
September 22, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Justin Sun Announces 5,000 ETH Hack at HTX, Assures Full Coverage of Losses

by Nik Asti
September 25, 2023

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Bank Partners with Binance Japan to Advance Stablecoin Adoption 

by Agne Cimermanaite
September 25, 2023

Mystiko.Network Unveils First Privacy Solution for L2 on Base Mainnet

by Cindy Tan
September 25, 2023

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Unveils Major Upgrade, Adds Voice Conversation and Image Chat

by Cindy Tan
September 25, 2023

20 Most Underrated AI Startups in 2023: Ranked by Funding

AI remains a constant focal point for investors and entrepreneurs alike. While the spotlight often falls on ...

Know More

Ranked: Top 10 Countries by Estimated AI Contribution to Economy by 2030

AI stands at the cusp of a transformative era, poised to reshape virtually every sector and ignite ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community

Read More

Read more
Justin Sun Announces 5,000 ETH Hack at HTX, Assures Full Coverage of Losses
Markets News Report
Justin Sun Announces 5,000 ETH Hack at HTX, Assures Full Coverage of Losses
by Nik Asti
September 25, 2023
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Bank Partners with Binance Japan to Advance Stablecoin Adoption 
Markets News Report
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Bank Partners with Binance Japan to Advance Stablecoin Adoption 
by Agne Cimermanaite
September 25, 2023
Mystiko.Network Unveils First Privacy Solution for L2 on Base Mainnet
News Report Technology
Mystiko.Network Unveils First Privacy Solution for L2 on Base Mainnet
by Cindy Tan
September 25, 2023
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Unveils Major Upgrade, Adds Voice Conversation and Image Chat
News Report Technology
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Unveils Major Upgrade, Adds Voice Conversation and Image Chat
by Cindy Tan
September 25, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.