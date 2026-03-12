en en
Business News Report Technology
March 12, 2026

MEXC Shows Strong Gender Equity With Women Holding 43% Of Roles And Growing Technical Presence

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 12, 2026 at 6:59 am Updated: March 12, 2026 at 6:59 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 12, 2026 at 6:59 am

In Brief

MEXC reported that women comprise 43% of its workforce, hold 40% of management roles, and benefit from strong hiring, retention, and technical representation, reflecting ongoing efforts to promote gender equity across its global operations.

MEXC Workforce Report Highlights 43% Female Representation And 49% Year-On-Year Growth In Hiring

In observance of International Women’s Day, cryptocurrency exchange MEXC released its first comprehensive data report on women in its workforce, covering representation, leadership, hiring growth, technical contribution, and retention. 

The figures indicate that women constitute 43% of MEXC’s total workforce, significantly above the global technology sector average of 28%. At the management level, women occupy 40% of positions, including 15 roles in senior leadership, reflecting a relatively narrow gap between overall representation and decision-making authority within the company.

The data also highlight a strong hiring trajectory for women, with female hires increasing by 49% year-on-year over the past three years across a total workforce of 411 employees in regions including APAC, Europe, MENA, and LATAM. This growth is noted as consistent and global, rather than concentrated in a particular market or function. 

Of particular importance is the reported 85% post-maternity return-to-work rate, a figure that contrasts sharply with industry research indicating that only 13% of mothers view a full-time return after maternity leave as feasible, suggesting the presence of supportive infrastructure and an environment that facilitates career continuity.

MEXC Advances Female Representation In Technical Roles

Within MEXC’s technical workforce, 195 women occupy core roles in engineering and product functions. The company links this to the broader shortage of STEM and blockchain education pathways and has indicated plans to address the issue through dedicated research initiatives and financial literacy programs.

MEXC has further outlined ongoing commitments, including formalizing wage equality verification and enhancing visibility for women at global industry forums. The data published is positioned as a baseline for annual disclosure rather than a final assessment, reflecting a commitment to ongoing transparency.

The report underscores that the digital asset industry is still defining its professional norms, and MEXC maintains that equitable access to opportunities, resources, and advancement should not be contingent on gender, emphasizing that the work necessary to achieve that vision is continuing.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

