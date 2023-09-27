Meta Introduces 28 AI Characters and AI Studio for Expanded Creativity

During the presentation, Meta showcased their AI-powered virtual assistant, which can seamlessly integrate with various devices and assist users in performing tasks efficiently. Additionally, they introduced a groundbreaking AI algorithm that analyzes user preferences to deliver personalized content recommendations.

28 AI Characters: Conversations with Celebrities

One of the highlights of Meta’s latest endeavors is the introduction of 28 distinct AI characters, each meticulously trained to emulate famous personalities. Among these AI figures is an intriguing rendition of the iconic rapper Snoop Dogg.

These AI characters are not just static images or scripts; they are designed to engage in dynamic conversations with users. Whether you’re seeking advice, casual chit-chat, or simply wish to interact with these AI personas, you can anticipate unique responses delivered in the distinct style of each character.

To make interaction feel like talking to familiar people, the company has partnered with cultural icons and influencers to play and embody some of these AIs. Each AI will have profiles on Instagram and Facebook, allowing users to explore their personalities.

MrBeast as Zach, the big brother who will roast you if he loves you.

as Zach, the big brother who will roast you if he loves you. Tamika , an anime-obsessed Sailor Senshi in training, is played by Naomi Osaka.

, an anime-obsessed Sailor Senshi in training, is played by Naomi Osaka. Paris Hilton plays Amber, a detective partner who helps solve whodunnits.

plays Amber, a detective partner who helps solve whodunnits. Raven Ross plays Angie, a workout class queen who combines fitness and meditation.

plays Angie, a workout class queen who combines fitness and meditation. Roy Choi plays Max, a seasoned sous chef who provides culinary tips and tricks.

plays Max, a seasoned sous chef who provides culinary tips and tricks. Sam Kerr plays Sally, a free-spirited friend who knows when to take a deep breath.

plays Sally, a free-spirited friend who knows when to take a deep breath. Snoop Dogg as Dungeon Master.

as Dungeon Master. Tom Brady plays Bru, a wisecracking sports debater who never holds back.

For instance, if you’re curious about whipping up a delectable dish, you can turn to the AI version of renowned US chef Roy Choi for culinary insights. These AI characters aim to bring a touch of personality and entertainment to your interactions.

AI Studio: Empowering Creativity

Meta has also unveiled AI Studio, a comprehensive platform tailored to facilitate the creation of AI models. The significance of this innovation is the plan to make it accessible to individuals beyond the confines of Meta, extending its reach to both programmers and non-programmers alike. This means that people from various backgrounds will soon have the opportunity to craft their own AI creations.

Developers will have the capacity to construct third-party AI entities that can seamlessly integrate with Meta’s messaging platforms through the use of dedicated APIs. This exciting development will commence in the coming weeks, initially rolling out for Messenger and subsequently expanding to WhatsApp.

Enhancing Brand Engagement with AI

Moreover, Meta is committed to providing businesses with tools to enhance their brand engagement and customer experiences through AI. This initiative will enable companies, from burgeoning startups to renowned brands, to create AI entities that reflect their unique brand values. These AI applications can be used to foster engagement with customers across Meta’s suite of apps.

The launch of this initiative is in its alpha stage, with plans for further scaling in the upcoming year.

In summary, Meta’s recent strides in AI are poised to transform how we interact with technology, bridging the gap between virtual and real-world experiences. With AI characters bringing famous personalities to life in our conversations and AI Studio empowering creativity across the board, the future of AI integration with everyday life looks increasingly promising.

For further information and a comprehensive list of AI characters, you can visit Meta’s official blog post here.

Read more related topics:

Disclaimer Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.



The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Damir is the team leader, product manager, and editor at Metaverse Post, covering topics such as AI/ML, AGI, LLMs, Metaverse, and Web3-related fields. His articles attract a massive audience of over a million users every month. He appears to be an expert with 10 years of experience in SEO and digital marketing. Damir has been mentioned in Mashable, Wired, Cointelegraph, The New Yorker, Inside.com, Entrepreneur, BeInCrypto, and other publications. He travels between the UAE, Turkey, Russia, and the CIS as a digital nomad. Damir earned a bachelor's degree in physics, which he believes has given him the critical thinking skills needed to be successful in the ever-changing landscape of the internet. More articles Damir Yalalov

