Meso Raises $9.5M in Funding led by Solana Ventures to Expand Crypto Payment Platform

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Crypto payment platform Meso raised $9.5 million funding in a seed round, with Solana Ventures and Ribbit Capital co-leading the investment.

Crypto payment platform Meso announced that it raised $9.5 million funding in a seed round, with Solana Ventures and Ribbit Capital co-leading the investment. Developed by a team of former fintech professionals from fintech industry giants like PayPal, Braintree and Venmo, the platform aims to change how users interact with digital assets and fiat currencies.

Moreover, Meso facilitates transactions between crypto wallets and bank accounts. The platform’s on-ramp product is designed to integrate bank accounts and cards directly within crypto applications, eliminating the need for users to navigate through centralized exchanges to fund their wallets.

This process promises a speedier and simplified onboarding experience, addressing a critical pain point in the current crypto ecosystem.

Meso to Solve High Abandonment Rates

It is essential to understand that the complexities involved in fiat-crypto transactions often lead to abandonment rates. As per reports, approximately half of transactions fail. Meso aims to tackle this challenge head-on by offering a solution that keeps users within their familiar environments, enhancing user retention and engagement.

According to the company, their solution keeps users where they are, which is better for everyone. The platform’s integration with traditional banking apps and its compatibility across various platforms, including web apps, browser extensions, and mobile devices, further reinforces its accessibility and user-centric approach.

Central to Meso’s mission is the vision of a future where users can seamlessly transition between fiat and digital currencies without centralized exchanges. By charging a modest 1.5% fee for fund transfers between bank accounts and wallets, Meso aims to make this transition smoother and cost-effective for users of all backgrounds.

Drawing from lessons learned during their tenure at Venmo, the founders of Meso emphasize the importance of creating a frictionless user experience to encourage users to keep their funds within the platform. By unlocking the paradigm that moving funds between bank accounts and digital wallets can be quick, easy, and tangible, Meso seeks to catalyze the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.

As the world of finance continues to evolve, Meso emerges as one of the vital forces driving convergence between traditional financial systems and the disruptive potential of cryptocurrencies, setting the stage for a new era of financial inclusivity and accessibility.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv