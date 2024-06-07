Merlin Chain Launches Merlin Phantom For Bitmap, Enabling Users To Redeem Bitmap Rune Tokens And Earn UniCross Points

Bitcoin Layer 2 network, Merlin Chain unveiled the launch of the Merlin Phantom designed for Bitmap.

Phantom, a collaborative effort between UniCross and Merlin Chain, strives to improve liquidity and broaden application possibilities for BTC assets. Serving as the BTC Asset swap protocol, it facilitates swaps among various assets, including RUNES, BRC-20, BRC-420, and Ordinals non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Bitmap will pioneer the launch on Phantom, enabling users to exchange Bitmap for THE•BITMAP•TOKEN (RUNES).

Now individuals have the option to exchange 1 Bitmap for 10,000 Bitmap Rune Tokens on UniCross. Additionally, early adopters with AA wallets will enjoy a gas fee waiver, applicable for approximately one week.

Furthermore, users have the opportunity to earn UniCross Points. The event is currently ongoing and will run until 5:00 UTC on June 14th. To participate, individuals are encouraged to engage in trading activities on Phantom. RUFI, MERL, and UniCross Genesis holders are eligible to receive extra points, which can be later redeemed for UniCross tokens.

Merlin Chain also announced its upcoming initiative to facilitate the trading of Bitmap Rune Tokens on Merlin Swap, the decentralized exchange (DEX) in the Bitcoin ecosystem, ensuring zero gas fees. Additionally, the platform will offer 400,000 MERL tokens as incentives for Bitmap Token Farming.

Merlin Chain Teams Up With Xverse To Bolster Bitcoin Layer 2 Ecosystem

It is in the process of developing its Bitcoin Layer 2 platform, designed to enable secure, scalable, and efficient transactions on the Bitcoin network, serving as a robust infrastructure for projects centered around Bitcoin. As indicated by data from DeFiLlama, Merlin Chain‘s total value locked (TVL) currently amounts to $1.2 billion.

Recently, Merlin Chain has partnered with Xverse, a non-custodial Bitcoin wallet that supports Bitcoin and various layers built on top of it, including Ordinals, Runes, BRC-20, and Stacks. This integration seeks to enhance security, scalability, and user experience within the Bitcoin Layer 2 ecosystem. Furthermore, the platform has been launched on the Alpha Devnet with Nubit data availability (DA) underneath, allowing users to access relevant data via the development network.

