Matrixport: Bitcoin Options Surge As Institutional Interest Grows Ahead Of Spot ETF Trading

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Matrixport notes that Bitcoin options volumes have increased this year, suggesting that more sophisticated traders are entering the market.

Cryptocurrency service provider Matrixport released an analysis showing that Bitcoin options volumes have increased this year, suggesting that more sophisticated traders are entering the market. Following the recent approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Bitcoin options on spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), this volume is anticipated to rise further, particularly with a focus on BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF (IBIT).

This development is likely to draw in additional institutional players, further enhancing interest in the cryptocurrency market. As Bitcoin continues to evolve with each bull market, this current phase is no exception, according to the firm.

Matrixport predicts that Bitcoin options trading will commence soon, likely before the end of the year.

Last week, the US securities regulator granted “accelerated approval” for 11 ETFs to list and trade options tied to spot Bitcoin prices on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a regulatory filing. Funds that received approval include the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, the ARK21Shares Bitcoin ETF, the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust BTC, and the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, among others.

Understanding Options: What Are They?

Options are derivative instruments that provide the holder with the right to buy or sell an asset, such as a stock or an exchange-traded product, at a predetermined price by a specified date.

Last month, the regulator also approved the listing and trading of options for asset manager BlackRock‘s exchange-traded fund on the Nasdaq.

They approved same thing for Nasdaq recently so not a big surprise but still good news as SEC was big hurdle. We hearing good things about the rest of process altho exact timeline for listing date still unclear. https://t.co/N9squVSXfS — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 18, 2024

Bloomberg Intelligence senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated that this development was expected and not surprising.

“They approved the same thing for Nasdaq recently, so not a big surprise but still good news as SEC was a big hurdle,” said Eric Balchunas in a post on X, adding that he heard “good things about the rest of [the] process,” but said the timeline for listing was not clear yet.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson