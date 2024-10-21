en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
October 21, 2024

Matrixport: Bitcoin Options Surge As Institutional Interest Grows Ahead Of Spot ETF Trading

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 21, 2024 at 5:54 am Updated: October 21, 2024 at 5:54 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 21, 2024 at 5:54 am

In Brief

Matrixport notes that Bitcoin options volumes have increased this year, suggesting that more sophisticated traders are entering the market.

Matrixport: Bitcoin Options Surge As Institutional Interest Grows Ahead Of Spot ETF Trading

Cryptocurrency service provider Matrixport released an analysis showing that Bitcoin options volumes have increased this year, suggesting that more sophisticated traders are entering the market. Following the recent approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Bitcoin options on spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), this volume is anticipated to rise further, particularly with a focus on BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF (IBIT).

This development is likely to draw in additional institutional players, further enhancing interest in the cryptocurrency market. As Bitcoin continues to evolve with each bull market, this current phase is no exception, according to the firm.

Matrixport predicts that Bitcoin options trading will commence soon, likely before the end of the year.

Last week, the US securities regulator granted “accelerated approval” for 11 ETFs to list and trade options tied to spot Bitcoin prices on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a regulatory filing. Funds that received approval include the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, the ARK21Shares Bitcoin ETF, the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust BTC, and the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, among others.

Understanding Options: What Are They?

Options are derivative instruments that provide the holder with the right to buy or sell an asset, such as a stock or an exchange-traded product, at a predetermined price by a specified date.

Last month, the regulator also approved the listing and trading of options for asset manager BlackRock‘s exchange-traded fund on the Nasdaq.

Bloomberg Intelligence senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated that this development was expected and not surprising.

“They approved the same thing for Nasdaq recently, so not a big surprise but still good news as SEC was a big hurdle,” said Eric Balchunas in a post on X, adding that he heard “good things about the rest of [the] process,” but said the timeline for listing was not clear yet.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

CoinShares: Digital Asset Investment Products Saw $2.2B In Net Inflows, Marking Largest Increase Since July

by Alisa Davidson
October 21, 2024

DeFi Thrives After Crypto Winter: Insights from a16z’s Crypto Report 2024

by Victoria d'Este
October 21, 2024

Vitalik Buterin Calls For More Decentralized And Permissionless Membership Options For DAOs

by Alisa Davidson
October 21, 2024

Breaking the AI Monopoly: How Theoriq’s Modular Architecture is Paving the Way for a More Democratic and Innovative Tech Landscape

by Victoria d'Este
October 21, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

CoinShares: Digital Asset Investment Products Saw $2.2B In Net Inflows, Marking Largest Increase Since July

by Alisa Davidson
October 21, 2024

Vitalik Buterin Calls For More Decentralized And Permissionless Membership Options For DAOs

by Alisa Davidson
October 21, 2024

World Unveils New Orb, Deep Face Feature, And Upgrades To World App 3.0

by Alisa Davidson
October 21, 2024

Bitget Lists Cros’ Token On Launchpool, Allowing Users To Lock BGB And USDT To Share 11,666,700 CROS

by Alisa Davidson
October 21, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
CoinShares: Digital Asset Investment Products Saw $2.2B In Net Inflows, Marking Largest Increase Since July
Business Markets News Report Technology
CoinShares: Digital Asset Investment Products Saw $2.2B In Net Inflows, Marking Largest Increase Since July
by Alisa Davidson
October 21, 2024
DeFi Thrives After Crypto Winter: Insights from a16z’s Crypto Report 2024
Opinion Business Markets Technology
DeFi Thrives After Crypto Winter: Insights from a16z’s Crypto Report 2024
by Victoria d'Este
October 21, 2024
Vitalik Buterin Calls For More Decentralized And Permissionless Membership Options For DAOs
News Report Technology
Vitalik Buterin Calls For More Decentralized And Permissionless Membership Options For DAOs
by Alisa Davidson
October 21, 2024
Breaking the AI Monopoly: How Theoriq’s Modular Architecture is Paving the Way for a More Democratic and Innovative Tech Landscape
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
Breaking the AI Monopoly: How Theoriq’s Modular Architecture is Paving the Way for a More Democratic and Innovative Tech Landscape
by Victoria d'Este
October 21, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.