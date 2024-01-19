Mark Zuckerberg Aligns Generative AI and Research Teams to Launch AI-Powered Products

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg today revealed a strategic move to bring the company’s AI research team closer to a business-focused generative AI team. The initiative is considered as Meta’s step towards infusing artificial intelligence into its products.

As part of this initiative, Meta is keen to expand of its infrastructure, aiming to acquire approximately 350,000 H100 GPUs from chip designer Nvidia by the end of the year. Zuckerberg is sharing insights on Instagram and Threads to indicate that Meta is on track to possess a total of about 600,000 GPUs, rivaling some of the largest systems in the technology industry.

Despite acknowledging the use of Nvidia GPUs, Meta has maintained secrecy regarding additional GPU manufacturers, leaving industry observers curious. The company is also working on an internally developed GPU-like processor, as per several media sources.

This move comes as Meta intensifies efforts in the realm of generative AI. The company has formed a “Generative AI” team to lead this charge, building on the success of OpenAI‘s ChatGPT in late 2022. Meta has already released a commercial version of its Llama large language model, along with ad tools capable of generating visual backgrounds based on text requests. The company has also introduced a “Meta AI” chatbot accessible through its Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Meta’s March Towards Metaverse

Zuckerberg, in his Thursday posts, disclosed that Meta is currently in the process of training a third version of the Llama model to advance AI capabilities. Crucially, Zuckerberg tied these AI investments to Meta’s overarching vision of an augmented reality or virtual reality (AR/VR)-driven metaverse. The CEO stated that the integration of AI is integral to the metaverse experience, and consumers will require new devices, such as glasses, to fully engage with AI-driven applications.

Yesterday, Nicola Mendelsohn, the head of Meta’s global business group, conveyed this commitment during a panel session at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos.

Mendelsohn acknowledged the challenges but emphasized Meta’s decision to realize its ambitious vision for the metaverse, estimating that it would take approximately a “good decade” to achieve the company’s fully realized vision. As the company expands its technological arsenal, the implications of these developments on user experiences and the broader tech landscape remain vital.

