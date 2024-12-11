Marinade Introduces Proposals To Tackle Malicious Validator Issues And Democratize MEV On Solana

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Marinade has announced a series of proposals aimed at addressing malicious validators and democratizing MEV, inviting DAO members and community stakeholders to participate and shape the future of its ecosystem.

Solana staking protocol Marinade announced a series of proposals aimed at addressing malicious validators and democratizing Maximal Extractable Value (MEV). The protocol invites all DAO members and community stakeholders to engage in discussions, refine the proposals, and collaboratively shape the future of its ecosystem.

MEV refers to the value extracted from the sequencing of blockchain transactions, a core aspect of decentralized systems. While MEV has the potential to optimize liquidity, enhance price discovery, and reward validators—contributing to overall network efficiency—it also presents challenges. Unchecked MEV can lead to adverse user experiences, including front-running, sandwich attacks, and centralized control, which run counter to the principles of decentralization.

Marinade Labs advocates for a balanced approach to MEV management. This strategy includes mitigating harmful MEV through protocol and application-level measures designed to improve user experience and ensure network fairness. Additionally, the protocol acknowledges the inevitability of some level of MEV and focuses on redistributing it equitably through open and permissionless markets, aiming to align incentives with the broader community’s interests.

Marinade Unveils Proposals To Enhance Network Integrity

Marinade has introduced several proposals to enhance the Solana ecosystem by addressing malicious validators and democratizing MEV. One key proposal suggests forming a Public Committee for Delegation Oversight to monitor the validator set and ensure accountability. The plan includes identifying and blacklisting malicious validators based on clear evidence of harmful actions. To maintain the integrity of the network, Marinade proposes slashing the PSR bond of up to three such validators to recover costs associated with redelegating their stake to more reliable validators. This action aims to set a precedent that discourages future malicious activities.

Another proposal advocates reopening the public mempool to democratize MEV access. This would prevent the centralization of deal flow in private mempools and promote a more equitable distribution of MEV opportunities across the network, reducing power imbalances.

Additionally, Marinade recommends allocating MNDE DAO treasury funds to establish a dedicated research initiative focused on analyzing MEV trends, risks, and opportunities within the Solana network. The initiative would explore strategies for mitigating harmful MEV at both the protocol and application levels, develop tools to improve transparency and inclusivity in MEV activities and use these findings to guide future governance decisions and ecosystem improvements. These efforts are intended to foster a more inclusive, transparent, and balanced blockchain environment.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson