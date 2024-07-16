Binance Launches Zero-Fee Campaign For Auto-Invest Plans

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Binance launched new campaign for its Auto-Invest Plans, allowing to incur no fees for trades, including subscription fees and Index plans.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance launched a new promotional campaign for its Auto-Invest Plans. During this campaign, existing and new plans will incur no fees for every successful trade, encompassing subscription fees and Index plans. The campaign will commence at 00:00 UTC on July 17th and will continue until 23:59 UTC on October 16th.

To subscribe to a plan on Binance Auto-Invest, individuals are required to log in to their Binance account and navigate to Trading Bots, where they will be offered to select Auto-Invest. They will then choose the desired Auto-Invest plan and click “Create” to set up the parameters and confirm the order.

Binance Auto-Invest offers an option to automate users’ cryptocurrency investments and create digital asset portfolios. It represents a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategy, that facilitates the selection of cryptocurrencies users prefer to purchase each month, two weeks, week, or a day. This approach enables users to implement disciplined budget allocations and removes emotional factors from their trading decisions.

Meanwhile, the Binance Auto-Invest Index-Linked Plan enables users to automate the purchase of cryptocurrencies that constitute the Binance CoinMarketCap (CMC) Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index.

Binance Obtains VASP License From Dubai VARA For Binance FZE, Initiating User Account Transfers

It represents a widely acknowledged cryptocurrency exchange, supporting transactions involving over 350 cryptocurrencies and virtual tokens. The platform stands out for its competitive transaction fees and robust liquidity options, serving a diverse range of users.

Binance’s ecosystem includes Binance Exchange, Labs, Launchpad, Info, Academy, Research, Trust Wallet, Charity, NFT, and other services. Over the last 24 hours, its trading volume has surpassed $17 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

Recently, the company received a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) for its local exchange, Binance FZE. This development involves transferring user accounts from Binance’s global exchange to Binance FZE, which operates under VARA regulation specifically for UAE residents.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson