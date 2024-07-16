Markets News Report Technology
Binance Launches Zero-Fee Campaign For Auto-Invest Plans

Published: July 16, 2024
by Anastasiia O
In Brief

Binance launched new campaign for its Auto-Invest Plans, allowing to incur no fees for trades, including subscription fees and Index plans.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance launched a new promotional campaign for its Auto-Invest Plans. During this campaign, existing and new plans will incur no fees for every successful trade, encompassing subscription fees and Index plans. The campaign will commence at 00:00 UTC on July 17th and will continue until 23:59 UTC on October 16th.

To subscribe to a plan on Binance Auto-Invest, individuals are required to log in to their Binance account and navigate to Trading Bots, where they will be offered to select Auto-Invest. They will then choose the desired Auto-Invest plan and click “Create” to set up the parameters and confirm the order.

Binance Auto-Invest offers an option to automate users’ cryptocurrency investments and create digital asset portfolios. It represents a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategy, that facilitates the selection of cryptocurrencies users prefer to purchase each month, two weeks, week, or a day. This approach enables users to implement disciplined budget allocations and removes emotional factors from their trading decisions.

Meanwhile, the Binance Auto-Invest Index-Linked Plan enables users to automate the purchase of cryptocurrencies that constitute the Binance CoinMarketCap (CMC) Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index.

Binance Obtains VASP License From Dubai VARA For Binance FZE, Initiating User Account Transfers  

It represents a widely acknowledged cryptocurrency exchange, supporting transactions involving over 350 cryptocurrencies and virtual tokens. The platform stands out for its competitive transaction fees and robust liquidity options, serving a diverse range of users.

Binance’s ecosystem includes Binance Exchange, Labs, Launchpad, Info, Academy, Research, Trust Wallet, Charity, NFT, and other services. Over the last 24 hours, its trading volume has surpassed $17 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

Recently, the company received a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) for its local exchange, Binance FZE. This development involves transferring user accounts from Binance’s global exchange to Binance FZE, which operates under VARA regulation specifically for UAE residents.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

