Lido Launches Early Adoption For Community Staking Module To Onboard Solo Stakers Ahead Of Its General Release

In Brief Lido launched Community Staking Module Early Adoption, to prevent large operators from monopolizing capacity right from the start.

Liquid staking protocol Lido introduced the Community Staking Module (CSM) Early Adoption (EA), enabling independent operators to participate in the CSM on the mainnet before it becomes accessible to the general public. This approach aims to prevent large operators from monopolizing capacity right from the start.

In addition to gaining early access to set up validators through the CSM, eligible operators will also benefit from a unique EA bond curve designed to reduce the initial bond requirement for the first validator per Node Operator, thereby lowering the entry barrier for early participants.

To maximize the participation of independent operators, the EA eligibility criteria will select candidates from various sources. These include Solo-stakers curated by Rated Network and StakeCat, holders of Obol Techne credentials, participants from the Simple-DVT testnet community, contributors from the Performant CSM testnet, and Lido community members with Galxe OATs.

The early adoption mechanism will undergo testing on the Holesky testnet, with a comprehensive list of testnet environments provided. Users can now access the testnet eligibility checker page to confirm their qualification status. Additionally, Lido clarified that while the mainnet EA list differs from the testnet version, it will be regularly updated with the most current information and announced prior to the mainnet release.

Lido DAO Partners With Mellow Finance And Symbiotic To Launch ‘Restaking Vaults’

Lido operates as a liquid staking platform serving Ethereum and Polygon. Its offerings include derivative token contracts for liquid staking and supplementary smart contract infrastructure to facilitate native token staking services.

Lido’s smart contracts enable users to stake ETH on Ethereum and ERC-20 MATIC tokens on Ethereum, receiving liquid staking derivative tokens. These staked tokens are subsequently utilized by the protocol to run validators on the respective networks, enhancing participation in the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

Recently, Lido DAO collaborated with the restaking platform Mellow Finance and the restaking protocol Symbiotic to introduce “Restaking Vaults.” As part of this initiative, Lido launched four stETH-centered restaking products on Mellow Finance.

