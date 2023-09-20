Ledger Upcoming Recovery Service Faces Skepticism Amid Rise in Self-Custody

by Nik Asti by Danil Myakin In Brief Ledger aims to launch its private-key recovery service by the end of the year, despite initial skepticism from users last May. Additionally, the French crypto company is grappling with how to balance privacy features and the provision of necessary identification information.

When Ledger, the Paris-based hardware wallet maker, announced its new product for recovering private keys by splitting seed phrases, it expected a warmer reception.

The idea was to divide the seed phrases into three parts, with Ledger and two other security companies — CoinCover and EscrowTech — each holding a shard.

However, users of the platform, many of whom advocate for personal sovereignty, voiced immediate concerns. A main concern was the possibility that authorities could subpoena and disclose their reassembled private keys.

In response, Ledger postponed the product’s launch date and reassured users that the service would be optional. The company also pledged to accelerate its plans to make its product roadmap and the Ledger Recover protocol open source. Despite the initial hiccups, Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier remains confident that the recovery service will launch by year’s end.

The Ledger Challenge of Self-Custody

Self-custody—users storing their own crypto assets rather than relying on third-party services—has seen a surge in popularity, particularly after a difficult year for the crypto industry that witnessed the downfall of numerous exchanges.

Data analytics provider Santiment highlighted that the amount of Ether held in exchanges has reached an all-time low, signifying increased self-custody.

However, self-custody isn’t without its difficulties. Users can often lose or mismanage their seed phrases, leading to irrecoverable losses. Gauthier believes that addressing these challenges is essential for effectively scaling self-custody, and he sees the Ledger Recover service as a solution to meet this need.

Privacy and Identity in Ledger’s Roadmap

Privacy and identity are likely to be key themes for Ledger in the coming years, with plans already in motion to offer “Freedom Tools,” aimed at ensuring users can operate with complete privacy when using products.

Gauthier summed up the company’s philosophy, stating that while they aim to build as much privacy and security as possible, they also recognize the need for absolute privacy in certain situations and jurisdictions.

By navigating these complex challenges, Ledger aims to offer a more comprehensive and secure service, albeit one that has its fair share of skeptics and critics. Whether Ledger can successfully allay the concerns of its community while scaling its services will be a narrative worth following closely.

