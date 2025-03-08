Leading Women Driving Innovation in Web3 and Crypto

by Victoria d'Este by Ana

In Brief The crypto and blockchain industries are attracting influential women, promoting diversity and advancement in technology.

The crypto and blockchain industries have witnessed a huge increase in the number of powerful women determining their futures. These women provide different viewpoints, promote diversity, and contribute to the advancement of blockchain technology. Here, we showcase some of the most influential women in cryptocurrency and the whole Web3 industry.

Meltem is the Chief Strategy Officer at CoinShares, a top digital asset management organization. She has played a key role in the crypto business since joining in 2015. Demirors began her career in corporate finance, working for companies such as Dow Chemical and ExxonMobil before moving into the cryptocurrency industry.

Her introduction to cryptocurrency began with research on Bitcoin, which led her to join the Digital Currency Group in 2015. She then joined CoinShares in 2018, where she focuses on crypto-related startups and infrastructure, including Blockdaemon and Messari.

Demirors is known for her strategic approach to cryptocurrency investing, which prioritizes subject expertise and sustainable company ideas. Insider called her one of the top female seed investors, and Fortune included her on its “The Ledger 40 Under 40” list.

She continues to shape the industry through her role at CoinShares and as the Director of the Oxford Blockchain Strategy Programme. She recently announced the formation of her own venture business, Crucible Capital, with the goal of raising funds for cryptocurrency investments.

Mattie began her career with an English degree from Rice University, working as a writer before moving into community management. She immediately established herself in the gaming sector, organizing esports tournaments and building gaming communities for firms such as TinyCo.

Her love for gaming and community development prompted her to co-found Wavedash Games, where she helped raise $10 million. This experience paved the way for her future endeavors in the gaming and web3 sectors. Mattie went on to hold leadership positions in cryptocurrency, first as the Head of Dev Ops at Optimism and then as the head of marketing at Manticore. This was a significant turn in her career, extending her engagement in the Web3 ecosystem.

Mattie is now the Head of the Founder’s Community at Polygon, where she leads projects to foster a robust network of builders on Polygon and the Agglayer. Through her efforts, she continues to define and develop the Web3 ecosystem.

Women in cryptocurrency are breaking down barriers while simultaneously fueling innovation and uptake. From Meltem Demirors’ strategic investments to Mattie Fairchild’s community-building initiatives in Web3, these women are influencing the future of finance and technology. Their efforts highlight the value of diversity and inclusion in the blockchain sector, paving the path for a more equal and dynamic financial environment.

Caitlin is the CEO of Custodia Bank, a pioneering organization that combines digital and conventional finance. Long, who formerly worked on Wall Street, has been a prominent force in pushing digital asset custody and banking services. Her background in traditional banking has given her unique insights into how blockchain technology may be incorporated into current financial institutions, establishing her as a recognized voice in the cryptocurrency community.

Long’s leadership at Custodia Bank has been focused on creating safe and compliant digital asset solutions. Her efforts have been critical in bridging the gap between traditional banking and crypto, opening the path for further use of digital assets. Long’s advocacy for clear regulations and robust infrastructure has positioned her as a thought leader in the intersection of finance and blockchain.

Elizabeth Stark is the co-founder and CEO of Lightning Labs, a business that is leading the development of the Lightning Network for Bitcoin. This method enables rapid and low-cost transactions, dramatically increasing Bitcoin’s scalability. Stark is an outspoken champion of blockchain technology’s privacy, security, and scalability. Her work at Lightning Labs has helped to drive the adoption of Lightning Network solutions, making her a prominent player in the crypto field.

Stark’s influence extends beyond technology; she is a CoinCenter fellow and Chia advisor who contributes to blockchain policy and development. Her dedication to promoting blockchain technology has earned her a renowned position in the industry. Stark’s leadership in developing innovative solutions for Bitcoin has been crucial in shaping the future of cryptocurrency and blockchain.

Perianne is the founder and president of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, a notable trade association that represents the blockchain business. She is a prominent figure in blockchain advocacy and policy initiatives, working to educate policymakers and support responsible blockchain innovation. Boring’s efforts have been essential in creating a favorable regulatory framework for blockchain technology, which is critical for its broad adoption.

Boring’s advocacy extends beyond politics, emphasizing the value of diversity and inclusiveness in the blockchain ecosystem. Her work at the Chamber of Digital Commerce has helped to establish a forum for women and other underrepresented groups to contribute to the advancement of blockchain technology. This inclusive strategy has filled the sector with varied viewpoints, resulting in increased innovation and creativity.

Laura is an investigative journalist and podcast host best recognized for her in-depth coverage of blockchain developments. She reports on industry trends and key events, offering her audience with unique insights. Shin’s podcast, “Unconfirmed,” has become a go-to source for in-depth interviews with prominent individuals in the crypto field, providing unique insights into the industry’s progress.

Shin’s work as a journalist has helped to educate the public about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Her ability to simplify complicated topics has helped demystify the cryptocurrency world, making it more accessible to novices. Shin’s dedication to investigative journalism has also shone a light on serious worries in the business, promoting openness and accountability.

Kathleen co-founded Tezos, a pioneering blockchain technology that enables smart contract implementation and peer-to-peer transactions. Tezos, founded in 2016 by her husband, Arthur Breitman, has gained popularity for its on-chain governance design, which allows stakeholders to propose and vote on protocol changes.

This self-amending function assures the network’s flexibility and endurance without requiring hard forks. Breitman’s leadership has been critical in guiding Tezos through its initial coin offering and subsequent advancements, firmly establishing its position in the blockchain ecosystem.

Cynthia Lummis, a United States Senator from Wyoming, has emerged as an active advocate for crypto in the political arena. She has been an avid Bitcoin investor since 2013 and has openly announced her ownership, becoming one of the first senators in the United States to do so.

Lummis is devoted to creating a regulatory framework that encourages innovation while protecting consumers. Her initiatives include co-authoring legislation to create anti-money laundering regulations for the digital asset market, which demonstrates her dedication to responsibly integrating cryptocurrencies into the traditional banking system.

Marta is a distinguished technology attorney specializing in blockchain and digital currency law. As General Counsel at Protocol Labs and President and Chair of the Filecoin Foundation, she plays a pivotal role in advocating for decentralized technologies.

Belcher has testified before regulatory bodies globally, including the New York State Senate and the European Parliament, providing insights on blockchain’s legal implications. Her work emphasizes balancing innovation with privacy and civil liberties, positioning her as a leading voice in the intersection of law and emerging technologies.

Tavonia is the founder of Guapcoin, a cryptocurrency created to promote financial empowerment and inclusion within the African diaspora. Launched in 2017, Guapcoin aims to address economic disparities by providing a decentralized digital currency that supports Black-owned businesses and initiatives.

Evans’ background in technology and her commitment to community development have been instrumental in driving Guapcoin’s mission to close the wealth gap and educate underrepresented communities about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

