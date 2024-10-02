en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
October 02, 2024

LayerZero And Eigen Labs Introduce New CryptoEconomic DVN Framework

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 02, 2024 at 11:24 am Updated: October 02, 2024 at 11:24 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 02, 2024 at 11:24 am

In Brief

LayerZero Labs partnered with Eigen Labs to create a framework for CryptoEconomic DVNs, bolstering security through cryptoeconomic guarantees.

LayerZero And Eigen Labs Introduce New CryptoEconomic DVN Framework

Blockchain messaging protocol developer LayerZero Labs partnered with Eigen Labs, a research organization, to co-create a framework for CryptoEconomic Decentralized Verifier Networks (DVNs). This collaboration aims to bolster security through cryptoeconomic guarantees.

The CryptoEconomic DVN Framework introduces a level of cryptoeconomic security to omnichain messaging, ensuring that verifiers are both technically competent and financially motivated to act with integrity. This framework enables projects to establish a DVN on EigenLayer, utilizing any tokens, operators, and slashing rules.

This framework is designed for any third-party DVN to adopt, enhancing security by integrating CryptoEconomic principles through the use of various tokens. It incorporates four fundamental mechanisms to secure LayerZero’s omnichain messaging: stake, verify, veto, and slash.

In this system, stakers lock assets, such as ZRO, EIGEN, or ETH, into a DVN’s AVS. These assets act as a financial safeguard, ensuring that the DVN operates in the best interest of the applications it supports. Additionally, users or applications can initiate a permissionless round-trip message that travels from Ethereum to the Source Chain, then to the Destination Chain, and back to Ethereum. This process verifies that the packet hash sent and confirmed by the DVN matches the packet hash recorded on-chain. If the hashes align, the veto process is bypassed.

However, if a mismatch occurs during message verification, a separate veto contract is activated on Ethereum, allowing token holders to vote on whether the offending DVN’s stake should be slashed. If the veto concludes that no malicious activity was committed by the DVN, the staked assets remain untouched. Conversely, if the veto confirms a packet mismatch, the assets staked in the DVN’s AVS will be slashed.

LayerZero DVNs And EigenLayer’s CryptoEconomic Security

The LayerZero Labs DVN is the first to implement this framework, a collaborative effort between LayerZero Labs and Eigen Labs. Users have the option to stake ZRO, EIGEN, and ETH into the LayerZero Labs DVN AVS staking contract. 

In the event of a detected packet discrepancy, ZRO holders have the authority to vote on whether the staked assets should face penalties through slashing. This arrangement enhances the security for applications that rely on this DVN to authenticate LayerZero messages.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bybit Pre-Market Unveils CARV, Allowing Trading Before Token Launch

by Alisa Davidson
October 02, 2024

The Next Big Use Case for Blockchain Technology: Industry Leaders Share Their Predictions

by Victoria d'Este
October 02, 2024

Chromia Teams Up With Elfa AI For Delivering AI-Driven Insights Into Crypto Market

by Alisa Davidson
October 02, 2024

7 Must-Attend Blockchain and Web3 Events for the Rest of 2024: Dive into the Hottest Global Hotspots

by Victoria d'Este
October 02, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bybit Pre-Market Unveils CARV, Allowing Trading Before Token Launch

by Alisa Davidson
October 02, 2024

Chromia Teams Up With Elfa AI For Delivering AI-Driven Insights Into Crypto Market

by Alisa Davidson
October 02, 2024

Orbs Liquidity Hub Integrates Magpie, Boosting Trade Execution And Liquidity Aggregation

by Alisa Davidson
October 02, 2024

Bybit Web3 Announces IDO For ZAP, Enabling Users To Secure Its Tokens Early

by Alisa Davidson
October 02, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Bybit Pre-Market Unveils CARV, Allowing Trading Before Token Launch
News Report Technology
Bybit Pre-Market Unveils CARV, Allowing Trading Before Token Launch
by Alisa Davidson
October 2, 2024
The Next Big Use Case for Blockchain Technology: Industry Leaders Share Their Predictions
Opinion Markets Software Technology
The Next Big Use Case for Blockchain Technology: Industry Leaders Share Their Predictions
by Victoria d'Este
October 2, 2024
Chromia Teams Up With Elfa AI For Delivering AI-Driven Insights Into Crypto Market
News Report Technology
Chromia Teams Up With Elfa AI For Delivering AI-Driven Insights Into Crypto Market
by Alisa Davidson
October 2, 2024
7 Must-Attend Blockchain and Web3 Events for the Rest of 2024: Dive into the Hottest Global Hotspots
Opinion Business Markets Technology
7 Must-Attend Blockchain and Web3 Events for the Rest of 2024: Dive into the Hottest Global Hotspots
by Victoria d'Este
October 2, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.