Layer3 To Open Airdrop Claims On July 30, Enabling Users To Receive Extra Rewards

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Layer3 to open airdrop claims on July 30th, enabling users to either claim their tokens or claim and stake them to earn additional rewards.

Distribution and identity protocol, Layer3 (L3) unveiled plans to open airdrop claims on July 30th. Users will have the option to either claim their tokens or claim and stake them to earn additional rewards.

Layer3 noted that the users stand to benefit from L3 staking in three distinct ways by earning real-time L3 staking rewards. Choosing to lock their tokens will result in a higher annual percentage yield (APY). Additionally, users will have access to unique features, rewards, and utilities. Moreover, enhanced staking and activity on L3 will improve the alignment score, which influences future allocations. The APY will vary depending on the total L3 staked.

When L3 tokens are staked, users have the option to lock them. The duration of the lock period directly affects the real-time L3 rewards, with longer locks yielding greater rewards. Additionally, there is an S3 bonus for those who claim and stake their tokens in a single transaction, ensuring that users with the highest alignment secure the greatest rewards.

Individuals also have the option to maintain several stakes simultaneously, each differing in size and duration.

Furthermore, users have the option to unstake their tokens at any time, though a seven-day withdrawal period is applied to prevent exploitation of the utility system. Lockup durations, stake sizes, as well as activity levels can also influence future distributions and access within the ecosystem. Team members, venture capitalists, and advisors are not permitted to stake locked tokens, as their tokens will only begin vesting after 12 months.

When the L3 claim goes live on July 30, L3 claimers will have the option to claim or to claim & stake for a bonus.



Staking powers the future of Layer3 and earns L3 staking rewards.



How it works 👇 pic.twitter.com/EknUkHDftb — Layer3 (@layer3xyz) July 29, 2024

Layer3 Gears Up To Launch L3 This Summer

The token has not been launched yet. Once released, L3 will function as both a protocol governance and utility token, bolstering the Layer3 ecosystem. The total L3 supply is set at 300,000,000 L3, with 51% distributed to the community. According to the L3 tokenomics, the distribution is as follows: 51% for the community, 25.3% for core contributors, 23.2% for investors, and 0.5% for advisors.

Layer3 functions as a distribution and identity protocol targeting the $1 trillion ‘attention’ market. It seeks to establish a marketplace for attention by utilizing an identity and reward infrastructure. This platform offers such an omnichain identity and earning solution that integrates across EVM, Solana, as well as Cosmos networks.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson