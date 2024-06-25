Layer3 Introduces Milestones Token Distribution Tool To Reward Users For Ongoing And Future Activity

In Brief Layer3 introduced Milestones, a programmable tool that extends token distribution beyond an airdrop to an ongoing, behavior-driven process.

Distribution and identity protocol, Layer3 introduced Milestones, a programmable token distribution tool aimed at dynamically unlocking tokens based on usage. Unlike traditional airdrops that distribute tokens for past activities, Milestones can dynamically unlock tokens as usage increases to incentivize users’ future use, extending token distribution to an ongoing, behavior-driven process.

Its key benefits include incentivizing future usage based on ongoing activities, aligning user actions with the growth objectives of the protocol. Furthermore, it has the capability to create targeted multi-variable engagement paths and can act as a gate through any sybil-resistance tool or criteria.

Additionally, Milestones can be customized by incorporating token holdings, retained airdrops, or staked tokens data, Layer3 CUBEs, POAPs, or other credentials, as well as Gitcoin passport, along with other custom integrations.

Furthermore, it maintains user engagement by offering new challenges and incentives that evolve with the growth of the project’s ecosystem. The tool ultimately enhances tokenomics within the cryptocurrency sector, ensuring that tokens incentivize future activities and sustained participation over time.

For DeFi protocols:



1. Provide liquidity for 30, 60, 90 days → 25, 50, 100 tokens

2. Total trading volume 1, 5, 10 ETH → 10, 20, 30 tokens

3. Active 4 separate weeks + trade 5ETH volume → 100 tokens



Layer3 Announces L3 Token Launch, Allocating 51% Of 300M Supply To Community

Layer3 operates as a new distribution and identity protocol aimed at tapping into the $1 trillion ‘attention’ market. It aims to create a seamless marketplace for attention, recognized as the internet’s most valuable commodity, by leveraging an identity and incentive infrastructure. It represents the only omnichain identity and earning solution, spanning Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), Solana, and Cosmos networks.

Recently, Layer3 disclosed the upcoming launch of its token L3 and the Token Generation Event (TGE) scheduled for this summer, with plans to allocate 51% of the total token supply, amounting to 300 million tokens, to the community. Importantly, the introduction of Milestones as an additional feature is independent, and will not affect genesis airdrop.

