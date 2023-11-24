Markets News Report
KyberSwap Responds to $47 Million Hack, Proposes 10% Bounty to Retrieve Funds

Victor Dey
In Brief

KyberSwap offers a 10% bounty to the hacker, with the condition that the remaining 90% of the funds are returned by 14:00 on November 25.

KyberSwap, a leading multi-chain DEX aggregator, experienced a severe security breach on November 23, 2023, due to a smart contract reentrancy attack.

The attack resulted in a staggering loss of approximately $47 million across multiple networks. Following the breach, the platform’s Total Value Locked (TVL) plummeted by 90%, illustrating the grave implications of smart contract vulnerabilities.

The vulnerability that facilitated the attack was likely in the mint function of KyberSwap’s new v2 reinvestment token (KS2-RT).

This function contained a mint callback, which appears to have opened a gateway for reentrancy attacks. Reentrancy attacks are a common yet critical vulnerability in smart contract design.

Source: etherscan.io

Kyber Network Immediate Response and Advisory

In response to the breach, Kyber Network promptly advised users to withdraw their funds as a precaution. The team is thoroughly investigating the incident to gauge its full extent and to strengthen security measures, thereby preventing future vulnerabilities.

This incident sheds light on the imperative need for stringent security protocols in DeFi platforms, especially in smart contract management.

Key takeaways include the necessity of thorough auditing and real-time monitoring of network activities. Additionally, adherence to best practices in development is crucial to mitigate similar risks in the future.

The KyberSwap attack is a stark reminder of the persistent threats in the DeFi ecosystem. It calls for a security-first approach from all stakeholders, emphasizing the need for continuous enhancement of defensive measures against sophisticated cyber threats. Such a proactive approach is vital for sustaining trust and stability in decentralized finance.

