KuCoin Releases ‘2024 Annual Review,’ Revealing 3X Spot Trading Volume And Doubled Listings

In Brief KuCoin’s “2024 Annual Review” highlights major milestones, including the expansion of its user base to over 38 million users, doubling its new token listings, earning five global regulatory licenses, and more.

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin released its “2024 Annual Review” report, highlighting the major milestones and challenges faced throughout the year. The report emphasizes that 2024 was a transformative period for both KuCoin and the broader cryptocurrency sector, shaped by market fluctuations, regulatory shifts, and an increasing focus on security and compliance.

One of KuCoin’s key achievements was the expansion of its global user base, surpassing 38 million users, with the fastest growth occurring in Latin America (LATAM) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.

The exchange also strengthened its security and compliance measures by enhancing anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) protocols. These improvements included advanced verification systems, real-time monitoring, and proactive risk management to align with international regulatory standards. In 2024, KuCoin became the first global exchange registered with India’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and obtained five regulatory licenses worldwide. The exchange was also recognized by TokenInsight for its leadership in regulatory compliance.

KuCoin took steps to enhance risk management and security. It launched bug bounty programs in collaboration with Bugcrowd to identify potential vulnerabilities, implemented industry-standard encryption to protect user data and assets, and reinforced AML efforts with improved fraud detection tools. Additionally, the platform enhanced KYC processes to prevent identity fraud, introduced real-time transaction monitoring to detect suspicious activities, and expanded its compliance team to ensure stricter regulatory adherence.

These advancements reinforce KuCoin’s ongoing commitment to compliance, security, and transparency as the digital asset landscape continues to evolve.

KuCoin Witnesses Growth In Asset Listings And Advanced Features

KuCoin marked achievements in 2024, particularly in the expansion of its trading platform and the acceleration of new token listings. The number of new listings doubled throughout the year, with an 170% growth in the fourth quarter alone, reflecting the exchange’s commitment to diversifying its offerings and keeping pace with market trends.

Further strengthening its position, KuCoin enhanced its spot trading platform and expanded its futures trading capabilities. Recognizing the increasing demand for memecoins, the exchange introduced a dedicated section for these assets, catering to a growing segment of the cryptocurrency market. Over 300 new tokens were listed in 2024, representing a 98% year-over-year increase. The final quarter of the year saw particularly strong momentum, with 119 new tokens added—a 170% rise compared to the previous quarter.

KuCoin also became the first centralized exchange to list HyperLiquid’s HYPE token and demonstrated early adoption of trending meme assets such as WIF, SUNDOG, MOONDENG, BRETT, and MEW. Additionally, the platform secured official partnerships to facilitate the launches of key assets, including ENA, ONDO, and MAVIA, reinforcing its role as a leader in bringing innovative projects to market.

In order to encourage greater community participation, KuCoin introduced initiatives like GemPool and GemVote, which enabled users to actively engage in staking and governance decisions. These programs collectively contributed to $1.73 billion in staking value, highlighting the growing user involvement and confidence in KuCoin’s ecosystem.

KuCoin Promotes Education, Health, And Sustainability Through Corporate Social Responsibility

In 2024, KuCoin reinforced its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) by launching initiatives that align with the core values of the United Nations COP28. The company prioritized efforts in education, healthcare, climate action, and disaster relief, focusing on delivering tangible support to communities in need. Through these initiatives, KuCoin aimed to foster long-term sustainability and resilience while addressing pressing global challenges.

One of the key projects undertaken was the “Light Up Africa” Children’s Solar Lamps initiative, which provided 10,000 solar lamps to schools and communities across Sierra Leone, Nigeria, and Ghana. This initiative directly benefited 50,000 children, offering them access to sustainable lighting solutions that improve study conditions and enhance daily living. Additionally, KuCoin launched the Climate Change Bucket Initiative, distributing 1,900 relief buckets filled with essential supplies to assist vulnerable populations in adapting to the effects of climate change.

In response to natural disasters, KuCoin played an active role in supporting recovery efforts. Following the destruction caused by Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam, the company airdropped 10,000 KCS tokens to assist affected families in rebuilding their homes. This initiative was part of KuCoin’s broader strategy to provide timely and impactful relief to communities facing crises.

Through these initiatives, KuCoin continues to uphold its social commitments, fostering sustainability, resilience, and empowerment in communities worldwide.

Looking Ahead to 2025: Elevating Security, Innovation, And User Experience

As KuCoin moves into 2025, the exchange is placing a strong emphasis on security, technological advancement, and user experience to create a more seamless and rewarding trading environment. Trust remains a central pillar of the platform, and the company is committed to strengthening security protocols, expanding regulatory collaboration on a global scale, and introducing innovations that will influence the future of the cryptocurrency industry.

KuCoin plans to implement next-generation technologies, integrating AI-driven solutions and user-focused enhancements to streamline trading, payments, and rewards. By expanding the capabilities of KuCard, reinforcing Web3 initiatives, and improving trading tools, the platform aims to provide users with new opportunities and a more intuitive digital asset experience.

At the same time, KuCoin remains dedicated to regulatory compliance, working closely with authorities worldwide to support the development of a transparent and sustainable cryptocurrency ecosystem. Security will continue to serve as the foundation of the platform, while innovation drives progress and user experience remains a priority. With these guiding principles, 2025 is set to be a transformative year in which KuCoin empowers its global user base, advances industry standards, and contributes to the evolving landscape of digital finance.

