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News Report Technology
May 08, 2026

Google Launches AI-Powered Health Platform With Gemini Coach And New Fitbit Air Wearable

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: May 08, 2026 at 9:30 am Updated: May 08, 2026 at 9:30 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 08, 2026 at 9:30 am

In Brief

Google launched its AI health coach publicly, combining Fitbit into the new Google Health app and introducing a $99 wearable that streams biometric data for AI-driven wellness insights.

Google Launches AI-Powered Health Platform With Gemini Coach And New Fitbit Air Wearable

Technology company Google announced the public rollout of its AI health coach after an extended beta period, alongside a broader overhaul of its health products that brings the Fitbit app into a new Google Health platform. The company is also introducing a $99 screenless wearable that continuously collects biometric data and sends it to the AI system, expanding its push into AI-assisted health monitoring.

The updated Google Health app is designed as a centralized hub for health and wellness information, replacing the Fitbit app while preserving much of its existing functionality. Google said the redesigned app is intended to combine Fitbit’s hardware and health-tracking foundation with Google’s software and AI capabilities. 

The interface has been reorganized into four main sections, including Today, Fitness, Sleep, and Health, to make navigation more streamlined and allow users to review key data more efficiently. Users will also be able to customize dashboard views for quicker access to preferred metrics and track a wider range of information, including activity, workouts, sleep patterns, vital signs, and medical records.

The app will also support connections with a broad set of third-party services and devices, allowing data from platforms such as Health Connect, Apple Health, Peloton, and MyFitnessPal to be viewed in one place. In the United States, users will be able to upload medical records to the app and review lab results, medication details, and other health information over time. 

Google said this data will remain securely stored within the app and that users will retain control over how it is managed, shared, or deleted. Additional features include expanded social leaderboards, enhanced cycle tracking, and more detailed trend logging.

Google’s AI Health Strategy Unites Health Coach, Fitbit Air Tracker, And Wellness Platform 

The Google Health app will be paired with Google Health Coach, a Gemini-based assistant that provides more personalized health guidance. The coach is expected to deliver timely insights on the Today tab, suggest workouts and support workout creation in the Fitness section, and offer clearer views of sleep consistency and recovery patterns. On the Health tab, it will also generate summaries of uploaded medical records. Google said the app update will be rolled out automatically to existing Fitbit users, with data transferred without requiring a separate download. Google Fit users will later be invited to migrate their data into the new platform.

At the hardware level, Google introduced the Google Fitbit Air, a lightweight tracker designed for continuous wear. The device is equipped with health sensors and works with the Google Health app to supply the AI coach with ongoing data. When combined with a Google Health Premium subscription, it unlocks more detailed insights and more advanced coaching features.

Google also said it will not use Fitbit health and wellness data for Google Ads, and users will be able to manage what information is stored or shared at any time. The Google Health app is scheduled to begin rolling out to all users on May 19. The broader strategy reflects Google’s effort to make AI the center of its health platform while strengthening its position in the wearable and digital wellness market.

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About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
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