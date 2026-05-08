Aptos And NETSTARS Partner To Advance Web3 Payments And Stablecoin-Based Settlement Infrastructure

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by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Aptos and NETSTARS sign MoU to explore Web3 payments and stablecoin settlement, linking Web2 systems with blockchain infrastructure through StarPay-X and cross-chain payment development initiatives.

Aptos, a layer 1 blockchain network, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with NETSTARS to explore broader adoption of Web3-based payment solutions, including stablecoin settlement. The agreement establishes a cooperative framework for discussions and joint study focused on connecting Web3 payment functionality with existing Web2 financial and commercial systems.

“To accelerate the adoption of web3 Payment , we are working with NETSTARS to build the infrastructure layer to enable instant, cost efficient and compliance embedded payment transactions on the blockchain,” said Suhan Zhao, head of Asia Pacific at Aptos in a written statement.

NETSTARS is a payment services provider known for its integrated QR code payment services, electronic payment methods, and digital transformation offerings built around its multi-cashless payment platform “StarPay.” Through centralized management of a wide range of domestic and international payment methods, the company aims to improve convenience for merchants and support the continued shift toward cashless transactions.

Aptos x NETSTARS 🇯🇵



Aptos Foundation and NETSTARS, one of Japan's leading QR code payment providers, are exploring multi-chain payment enablement.



NETSTARS aims to bring instant, cost-efficient, and compliance-embedded stablecoin transactions to its merchant network via Aptos. pic.twitter.com/ko4teOeE6w — Aptos (@Aptos) May 8, 2026

Expanding Web3 Payment Integration Through StarPay-X Initiative

The collaboration is linked to NETSTARS’ “StarPay-X” concept, which is designed as a gateway connecting the financial environments of Web2 and Web3. Aptos is participating as one of the partners supporting the initiative. According to the companies, the memorandum is intended to create a structure for discussion and technical exploration that could help bring the financial capabilities of Web3 into practical use within established Web2 settings. The effort is expected to draw on the respective technologies and solutions of both companies, with a focus on identifying real-world applications.

NETSTARS described “StarPay-X” as a flexible payment framework that would allow users to select payment options based on their needs and usage scenarios without depending on a single Web3 service or technology. The concept is positioned as an extension of existing cashless payment infrastructure rather than a replacement for it. Aptos, which offers blockchain infrastructure with high throughput and reliability, is expected to serve a role across financial services and enterprise use cases.

“We are pleased that Aptos, as a Layer 1 blockchain, supports the vision behind our ‘StarPay-X’ concept,” said Tsuyoshi Ri, president and chief executive officer of NETSTARS in a written statement. “Building on this MOU, we aim to advance discussions toward multi-chain enablement and further explore the social implementation of Web3 technologies,” he added.

The companies said multi-chain support will be a key consideration in the collaboration. Discussions are expected to examine how a wider range of blockchain options could improve user experience and expand the reach of payment services. Under the memorandum, NETSTARS and Aptos plan to study how NETSTARS’ payment products and related offerings could be used within Aptos’ blockchain ecosystem and adjacent markets, with the goal of developing new applications, services, and market opportunities.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

