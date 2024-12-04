KuCoin Launches Exclusive Campaign to Support South Korean Users with Rewards and Benefits

In Brief KuCoin is addressing South Korean customer challenges by reaffirming its commitment to user asset protection and launching unique projects and services.

The well-known international cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin is making a concerted effort to assist its South Korean customer base in these difficult times. Recognizing the challenges that many people have right now, KuCoin is reaffirming its commitment to protecting user assets and launching a number of unique projects and services.

This campaign, which runs from December 4 to December 18, 2024, offers a range of activities designed to help both new and current South Korean customers. Throughout the event duration, these initiatives seek to improve the overall user experience and provide assistance.

What Assistance Does KuCoin Provide?

Existing users may improve their trading experience in a number of ways. They may take advantage of $50 Futures Deduction Coupons, which lower trading expenses, and a 7-Day VIP Voucher, which gives them unique access to premium services. Furthermore, a 100% APR Rate-Up Coupon optimizes returns with higher interest rates, and a $100 Margin Interest-Free Coupon offers cost-free margin trading chances.

South Korean users who have just registered can take part in a number of events. On a first-come, first-served basis, the $50 Futures Trial Funds awarded during the Futures Trading Event are disbursed the next day. In the same way, the Margin Trading Event gives out a $50 Margin Bonus from a $100,000 prize pool the next day before 12:00 UTC. Early reservations can receive a voucher for a 200% APR rate-up during the KuCoin Earn Event. In the meantime, the P2P Trading Event offers prizes of 1, 10, or 20 USDT, which are given out after the event to the first 1,000 new users who trade on the KRW market with at least 100 USDT.

Additionally, API users are given special opportunities. For a month, new API customers will be eligible for VIP12 charge rates if they can demonstrate that their 30-day trading volume on local exchanges exceeds $30 million. For 60 days, referrals of South Korean API users result in a 20% net commission share. Brokers that recommend new South Korean KYC API broker customers within the next 30 days will also be eligible for an additional 10% commission increase, which will be manually credited following the event.

How to Take Part?

South Korean users are encouraged to attend these events and take advantage of the special advantages provided by KuCoin. KuCoin’s official channels provide comprehensive information, including participation guidelines.

According to a KuCoin official, the company’s objective revolves around the well-being of its users, and they are dedicated to providing strong assistance to make sure the South Korean community feels safe and appreciated at this time. For further information on the campaign, users are urged to refer to the official statement.

