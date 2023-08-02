Kenya Halts Worldcoin’s Operations: Potential Risks

Kenya’s government has put a pause on the local operations of the cryptocurrency project, Worldcoin, to assess the potential risks it may pose to public safety. The initiative, led by OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, requires participants to provide their iris scans in return for a digital ID and, in some regions, free cryptocurrency. This is part of Worldcoin’s plan to establish a novel “identity and financial network.”

Danil Myakin Edited and fact-checked

Kenya’s interior ministry announced an investigation into Worldcoin. Relevant security, financial, and data protection agencies are scrutinizing the operation’s authenticity and legality.

Public Safety Over Blockchain Technology

Kenya’s interior minister, Kithure Kindiki, has expressed concerns about Worldcoin’s activities, stating that the government would investigate how the company plans to utilize the data it collects. He warned that any party involved in Worldcoin’s operations would face consequences, although he did not provide further details.

Since Worldcoin’s launch, the project has attracted a significant number of participants worldwide. Reports indicate that over 350,000 Kenyans had registered for Worldcoin as of Tuesday, receiving free cryptocurrency tokens valued at approximately 7,000 Kenyan shillings ($49.09) in exchange.

Participants in various countries, including Kenya, Germany, Spain, and France, have been rushing to registration sites to provide their eye scans to a shiny spherical device, fondly referred to as the “orb.”

Government suspends Worldcoin activities after registration of thousands of Kenyans https://t.co/I3n1WwPHwZ pic.twitter.com/RzhvqRtcOe — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) August 2, 2023

Worldcoin Faces International Scrutiny

However, Worldcoin’s operations are not only under investigation in Kenya. The project has also attracted attention from authorities in Britain, Germany, and France. It seems that Worldcoin’s proposition of exchanging personal data for potential financial gain has raised eyebrows across the globe.

Worldcoin has yet to respond to the recent events in Kenya. Governments are wrestling with the mix of personal data and cryptocurrency. Projects like this end up in the sights of regulators. They strive to balance blockchain technology’s potential benefits with the demand for solid consumer protection.

Read more: