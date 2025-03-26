Kelp DAO Rolls Out KERNEL First Season Airdrop Eligibility Checker, TGE Scheduled For Early April

In Brief KelpDAO announced the launch of the KERNEL Airdrop early eligibility checker, allowing Season 1 participants and users who accumulated points/miles to receive 10% of the total KERNEL supply.

Ethereum staking and EigenLayer native restaking solution, KelpDAO announced the launch of the KERNEL Airdrop early eligibility checker.

Season 1 ended on December 31st, and users who accumulated points/miles by that date are eligible to receive 10% of the total KERNEL supply, which is allocated as rewards for Season 1.

KERNEL is a governance token and also plays an active role in securing the ecosystem. Users can stake KERNEL to help secure applications within the KernelDAO ecosystem, ensuring the protection and reliability of the network. Staked KERNEL also acts as financial collateral against slashing risks, providing a safeguard to minimize potential losses from penalties. Additionally, KERNEL holders can participate in voting on important decisions across Kernel, Kelp, and Gain, such as protocol upgrades, fees, and other key matters, allowing users to influence the platform’s future direction.

Prioritising fairness in the distribution, Kernel DAO has partnered with human.tech by Holonym to conduct thorough Sybil analysis. This collaboration helps identify and exclude Sybil accounts, ensuring that only legitimate participants receive rewards. Those who earned at least 150 Kernel Points/Kelp Grand Miles (with approximately 0.04 ETH or around $100 USD worth of ETH restaked during Season 1) will be eligible for a minimum of 100 KERNEL tokens for each qualifying wallet. Wallets that did not meet the 150 Kernel Points/Kelp Grand Miles requirement for Season 1 will have their points carried over to Season 2, contributing to future airdrop opportunities.

In order to check eligibility for the token distribution, users should visit the Airdrop Checker, connect their wallet (the one used during Season 1), sign a message from the wallet for verification, and review their eligibility status along with the reward details.

The Season 1 airdrop marks the start of KernelDAO’s token distribution strategy. As the Token Generation Event (TGE) approaches, scheduled for early April 2025, additional opportunities to earn rewards will be announced.

Kernel: Pioneering Restaking On BNB Chain With $2B In Assets, Enhancing Security And Rewards For Decentralized Apps

Kernel is a restaking protocol on the BNB Chain that allows users to restake BNB and liquid staking tokens, which in turn helps strengthen the security of various decentralized applications. This process provides users with additional rewards while contributing to the overall security of the network.

Over the past year, Kernel has developed a strong ecosystem with multiple products, which together manage approximately $2 billion in assets. These include Kelp, which has over $1.2 billion in total value locked (TVL) from rsETH, and supports more than 300,000 restakers; Gain, with over $120 million in TVL across tokenized vaults; and Kernel itself, holding more than $660 million in TVL, making it the largest shared security layer on the BNB Chain.

