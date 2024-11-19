en en
News Report Technology
November 19, 2024

Io.net Partners With Zero1 Labs, Expanding Access To High-Performance Computing

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 19, 2024 at 9:00 am Updated: November 19, 2024 at 5:00 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 19, 2024 at 9:00 am

In Brief

Io.net has partnered with Zero1 Labs to enable it to use its GPU compute network to accelerate the training of AI agents for the Keymaker marketplace.

Io.net Partners With Zero1 Labs, Expanding Access To High-Performance Computing

GPU Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) platform io.net has announced a partnership with decentralized AI platform Zero1 Labs to further the development of decentralized AI (DeAI). Under the agreement, Zero1 Labs will utilize io.net’s GPU compute network to speed up the training of AI agents for Keymaker, its open marketplace.

Zero1 is the first inclusive Proof-of-Stake-based DeAI ecosystem, designed to support both developers and users with AI-optimized applications and tools. At the heart of the ecosystem is the Cypher FHE-EVM Layer, which enables secure and privacy-preserving AI computation. Through this partnership with io.net, Zero1 will gain access to demand-based, cost-effective GPU compute, making it easier for developers to use its tools for building and deploying decentralized AI applications.

Keymaker, a multimodal AI marketplace created by Zero1, serves as an open platform for DeAI developers. It offers over 100 DeAI tools aimed at simplifying the creation, access, and discoverability of DeAI applications. The platform is particularly popular among developers working to create efficient on-chain AI agents.

AI agents are autonomous systems that use artificial intelligence to perform tasks without human involvement. They hold significant potential in Web3, where they can be trained to optimize trading opportunities. Developers planning to deploy AI agents across the multichain ecosystem will benefit from enhanced Zero1 tools for training and optimization powered by io.net’s GPU compute network.

Io.net And Zero1 Labs To Advance Innovation In AI With Hackathons, Bounty Programs, And Strategic Resource Exchange

In addition to providing decentralized GPU clusters to Zero1 Labs through IO Cloud, io.net will collaborate with Zero1 Labs in other areas as part of their partnership. The two organizations will work on several joint initiatives, with a shared focus on advancing innovation within the AI space. They are committed to building a strong developer community through hackathons and bounty programs, which will provide opportunities for developers to collaborate and showcase their work, thus enriching the DeAI ecosystem.

Furthermore, the partnership will involve a strategic exchange of partner resources, allowing projects within Zero1’s DeAI ecosystem to access high-performance resources and advanced AI expertise from io.net.

This collaboration will help Zero1 expand its presence in the DeAI developer market while reducing hardware and infrastructure costs. It will also drive innovation in decentralized AI by empowering developers to build and launch AI agents that support new on-chain applications.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

