Io.net Partners With Mira Network To Advance Trustless AI Verification With Decentralized Compute

Decentralized physical infrastructure network platform for GPU compute, io.net announced a strategic partnership with Mira Network, a provider specializing in trustless AI output verification. This collaboration aims to tackle challenges related to AI accuracy and reliability, fostering scalable and decentralized solutions for advanced AI applications.

“AI’s full potential can only be realized when it consistently provides reliable and unbiased insights,” said Tausif Ahmed, Chief Business Development Officer at io.net, in a written statement. “Through this partnership with Mira Network, we are not only addressing AI’s accuracy challenges but also showcasing the strength of decentralized compute,” he added.

Mira’s AI output verification system employs consensus-based methods to reduce errors and deliver reliable results. By partnering with io.net, Mira can expand its operations efficiently, leveraging decentralized GPU infrastructure to minimize costs and latency.

The availability of affordable GPUs will also enhance Mira Network’s Node Delegator Program, which operates through io.net’s decentralized compute network. This initiative enables participants to contribute GPU resources to support Mira’s consensus processes while earning rewards. By reducing technical barriers, the program encourages broader participation from individuals and organizations in the decentralized AI ecosystem.

Mira is developing the verification layer for trustless AI systems using advanced consensus mechanisms. Its network integrates refined binarization techniques and distributed verification protocols to ensure reliable AI performance at scale. With a user base exceeding 200,000 and several production-level implementations, Mira’s innovations in large language model (LLM) consensus and verification are reshaping standards for AI reliability.

As AI adoption accelerates, businesses often encounter challenges such as high error rates, which can reach up to 30% in tasks requiring advanced reasoning. Mira addresses this issue through sophisticated consensus methods that evaluate AI-generated outputs across multiple models. This approach reduces initial errors to below 5%, with ongoing research targeting rates as low as 0.1%.

Supported by io.net’s globally distributed computing infrastructure, Mira now benefits from scalable and reliable GPU resources essential for its verification systems. The availability of thousands of GPUs through io.net allows Mira to accommodate its growing user base while delivering consistent, low-latency performance.

“At Mira, we believe that AI’s vast potential is only just beginning to be discovered, and reliability and trust will be integral to accelerating adoption,” said Stone Gettings, Head of Growth at Mira Network, in a written statement. “As we prepare to launch our Node Delegator Program, the support of io.net will prove invaluable in further decentralizing our network while providing users with access to reliable compute,” he added.

