Io.net Enters Dell Technologies Partner Program As Authorized Partner And Cloud Service Provider

In Brief io.net and Dell Technologies collaborate to integrate io.net’s GPU network with Dell’s advanced infrastructure, providing scalable and cost-effective solutions designed for AI, ML, and HPC workloads.

Provider of decentralized GPU computing solutions, io.net, announced its acceptance into the Dell Technologies Partner Program as an Authorized Partner and Cloud Service Provider. This collaboration aims to integrate io.net’s GPU network with Dell’s advanced infrastructure, offering scalable and cost-effective solutions tailored for AI, machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

“Joining the Dell Technologies Partner Program is a significant milestone for io.net, aligning with our mission to deliver solutions that integrate our decentralized GPU platform with Dell’s dependable infrastructure, enabling businesses to tackle computing challenges more efficiently and cost-effectively,” said Tausif Ahmed, VP of Business Development at io.net, in a written statement. “Together, we are excited to provide practical, enterprise-grade solutions designed for the next wave of AI innovation,” he added.

By becoming part of Dell Technologies’ Partner Program, io.net will gain access to Dell’s extensive resources, industry expertise, and go-to-market capabilities. This partnership is designed to empower enterprises with advanced solutions for addressing complex computing challenges, combining the decentralized power of io.net’s GPU network with the reliability of Dell’s hardware infrastructure.

As a program member, io.net will engage in collaborative initiatives, including joint go-to-market strategies, demand generation, and co-marketing efforts. This collaboration enables enterprise clients to implement solutions that integrate decentralized GPU resources with Dell Technologies’ trusted infrastructure seamlessly. By leveraging Dell’s expansive ecosystem, io.net aims to expand the adoption of decentralized computing solutions across diverse industries.

The growing demand for scalable and cost-effective compute power, driven by advancements in AI and ML, has highlighted the limitations of traditional centralized cloud providers. These providers often face challenges such as high costs, limited flexibility, and resource constraints. io.net’s decentralized GPU network addresses these issues by aggregating computational resources from a global network of distributed GPUs and organizing them into a unified, high-performance infrastructure, offering a practical alternative for modern enterprises.

New Collaboration To Deliver Efficient GPU Clusters, Cost Reductions, And High-Performance Workload Support

Following io.net’s admission to the Dell Technologies Partner Program, clients will benefit from on-demand GPU clusters capable of scaling to enterprise requirements. They will also enjoy cost reductions compared to centralized providers. Seamless integration with Dell’s advanced hardware, meanwhile, will support reliable, high-performance workloads.

The partnership between io.net and Dell Technologies advances access to decentralized compute, particularly for AI training, inference, and HPC workloads. By leveraging Dell’s global reach and trusted infrastructure, io.net aims to accelerate adoption while meeting enterprise performance standards.

