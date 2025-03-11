Impossible Cloud Network Node Sale Ends Tomorrow: Final Opportunity To Participate And Support Network Development

In Brief Impossible Cloud Network has announced that its Node Sale will close tomorrow, March 12th, and encouraged interested participants to join.

Decentralized cloud platform Impossible Cloud Network (ICN) has announced that its Node Sale will close tomorrow, March 12th, and encourages interested participants to join before the sale ends.

As of now, ICN has sold over 28,000 nodes, generating a total of $12 million in funding. According to the platform, the upcoming months are expected to bring more developments, and participating in this provides users with a chance to contribute to ICN’s growth.

Setting up and running a node does not require advanced technical skills. For those seeking a more streamlined experience, Node-as-a-Service (NaaS) providers within the ICN ecosystem, such as EaseFlow, offer management solutions to handle the technical aspects. Once the mainnet launches—currently projected for the end of Q1—users will be able to activate the nodes.

Initially, 100,000 nodes were made available for sale. Each purchase includes a non-transferable non-fungible token (NFT), which is sent directly to the buyer’s wallet.

There are minimal requirements for participating beyond completing the KYC verification. However, to join the whitelist sale, buyers must complete a registration process.

HyperNode Responsibilities, Incentives, And Rewards

HyperNodes play a vital role in the operation of the ICN by overseeing the performance of Hardware Providers (HPs) and ensuring they adhere to the standards outlined in the Service Level Agreements (SLAs). Their primary function is to continuously evaluate whether HPs meet the network’s operational requirements. This includes verifying uptime to confirm that HPs remain active and accessible and assessing performance to ensure that the quality and speed of services are maintained as expected. By carrying out these responsibilities, HyperNodes contribute to the overall reliability of the network, helping to ensure that HPs fulfill their commitments to service providers.

In order to encourage consistent monitoring and performance, HyperNodes receive ICNT token rewards. These incentives are designed to promote active participation and long-term engagement. However, to maintain accountability, penalties may be imposed for non-compliance. If a HyperNode fails to meet its obligations, the duration of its associated ICN Links may be reduced, which can affect its standing within the network.

The rewards system for HyperNodes is structured to provide compensation through ICNT tokens allocated from the Node Sale token pool. The distribution follows a front-loaded model, meaning that a larger portion of the total rewards is provided in the early stages. This approach is intended to motivate early participation and ensure that monitoring duties are effectively fulfilled from the start. The rewards are issued over a 48-month period, with a higher percentage allocated at the beginning. Specifically, 18.4% of the total reward is distributed in the first month. From the second month onward, the percentage gradually declines from 3.40% to 0.43% by the 48th month. These rewards are directly tied to a HyperNode’s ability to meet its monitoring obligations. If a node does not comply with its responsibilities, its rewards may be reduced, and the duration of its ICN Link may be shortened.

As outlined in the sale structure, the initial token supply for the ICN ecosystem is set at 700,000,000 tokens. Of this total supply, 20% has been allocated specifically for buyers participating in the Node Sale, providing them with a dedicated share of the ecosystem’s resources. Additionally, a separate pool of 140,000,000 tokens has been designated for node rewards, which will be distributed as incentives for node operators over time.

Our public node sale shuts down this Wednesday, March 12, at 12 PM UTC.

This is your last chance (for now) to secure an ICN node. ☁️ pic.twitter.com/VsCALJ7zdn — Impossible Cloud Network (@ICN_Protocol) March 10, 2025

The ICN utilizes blockchain technology to provide enterprise-grade cloud services. Developed as an alternative to traditional cloud providers, ICN offers scalable, secure, and efficient solutions by linking hardware providers with cloud services while ensuring high-performance standards through SLA oracle nodes.

The ICN protocol operates by sourcing cloud resources from a decentralized network of hardware providers that meet enterprise-grade performance standards. These resources are then made available to service providers, who can access them in exchange for rewards. To uphold the integrity of the network, SLA oracle nodes play a crucial role in verifying and enforcing the availability of hardware providers. This system helps protect service providers by ensuring that they do not rely on underperforming hardware resources, ultimately contributing to the overall stability and efficiency of the network.

