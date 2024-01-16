IMF Managing Director Georgieva Identifies Crypto as an Asset Class, Emphasizes Dollar’s Stability

International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, declared that the US dollar’s status quo remains as it retains its distinct identity, while cryptocurrency, in essence, functions as an investment vehicle.

This perspective underscores the IMF’s understanding of the evolving financial landscape, recognizing the inherent nature of traditional currency alongside the emerging role of cryptocurrency as an alternative investment instrument.

“Our view is that we have to differentiate between money and assets. When we talk about crypto, we are actually talking about an asset class. It could be backed up and in that sense, more secure and less risky, or it could be not backed up and therefore a riskier investment. But it is not exactly money. It’s more like a money management fund,” said Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of IMF.

Georgieva made this comment in response to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) recent decision, which facilitated the introduction of new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) backed by spot Bitcoin, that happened last week.

Regulatory authorities have granted approval for financial institutions, including Cathie Wood’s Ark and BlackRock, to launch newly endorsed ETFs. The approval extended to a total of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs. With this development, investors can now access exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency without the necessity of direct ownership. The ETFs commenced trading last Thursday, prompting the cryptocurrency community to further shift its focus towards the possible approvals of Ethereum ETFs anticipated later this spring.

However, despite the recent attention surrounding Bitcoin, Kristalina Georgieva does not perceive that the day is imminent when cryptocurrency will rival the stature of the dollar.

“Look, this day, if it exists, is so far in the future that I think it is not very useful to talk about it. Why is the dollar today a dominant currency? Because of the size of the US economy and most importantly, the depth of the capital markets in the US. So I, for one, am not in a rush to turn my dollars into another currency. It doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t, you know, diversify. But, I wouldn’t worry too much about [Bitcoin rivaling the dollar]. There are things that make me lose sleep — that’s not one of them,” explained Kristalina Georgieva.

IMF Navigates Regulatory Landscape for Cryptocurrencies

The IMF has long maintained a watchful and cautious stance regarding cryptocurrencies. As a global financial institution, the IMF acknowledges the transformative potential of digital currencies but emphasizes the importance of addressing associated risks.

In 2023, the entity published a roadmap aimed at orchestrating measures to mitigate the potential impact of cryptocurrency assets on macroeconomic and financial stability. The document outlined specific timelines for IMF and G20 members to incorporate recent recommendations on cryptocurrency regulation from both the Financial Stability Board and IOSCO–a global consortium of securities regulators.

This development marked a notable shift in regulatory perspectives, evolving from a period of perceived minimal threat within the sector to a more stringent stance, particularly following the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

Recently, Kristalina Georgieva emphasized the imperative for enhanced regulatory oversight of cryptocurrencies, citing the potential risks they pose to global financial stability. These remarks were made during a digital currencies conference held in Seoul, South Korea, underscoring the growing recognition of the need for robust regulatory measures in response to the evolving landscape of digital currencies.

In a collaborative conference involving representatives from the South Korean government and central bank, Kristalina Georgieva also delineated the IMF’s objective of establishing a more efficient, interoperable and accessible financial system through the implementation of regulatory measures aimed at addressing the risks posed by cryptocurrencies.

Emphasizing that the intention is not to revert to a pre-cryptocurrency era, but rather to foster innovation responsibly, Kristalina Georgieva highlighted the importance of a balanced approach towards embracing financial advancements while safeguarding against potential risks.

Georgieva’s recent commentary reflects the IMF’s nuanced understanding of the evolving financial landscape and its commitment to maintaining a cautious approach—balancing financial advancements while mitigating associated risks in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

