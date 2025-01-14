HTX Kicks Off 30th ‘Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival’ With 5,000 USDT Prize Pool

In Brief HTX has launched the “Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival,” enabling participants to earn over 5,000 USDT in rewards by engaging in margin trades on BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, XRP, PEPE, TRX, and other crypto assets.

Cryptocurrency exchange HTX announced that it has initiated the 30th phase of its “Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival,” offering participants the opportunity to win over 5,000 USDT in rewards by participating in margin trades. This phase highlights popular cryptocurrencies selected based on community interest, project background, and market performance. The event is already underway and will run until 12:00 (UTC) on January 20th.

The eligible trading pairs for the event include BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, XRP, PEPE, TRX, ETC, SHIB, LTC, and LINK, available for both cross-margin and isolated-margin trading modes.

Participants who achieve a cumulative margin trading volume of at least 100,000 USDT during the event period will qualify to share the total reward pool of 5,000 USDT.

The reward structure is tiered, with users who trade more receiving larger rewards. For a margin trading volume exceeding 500,000 USDT, participants will receive a reward of 2,000 USDT. Those trading between 300,000 and 500,000 USDT will share 1,500 USDT, while trading volumes between 200,000 and 300,000 USDT qualify for a share of 1,000 USDT. Participants with trading volumes between 100,000 and 200,000 USDT will share 500 USDT.

How To Join And Who Can Participate?

In order to take part in the event, users must register and complete level 3 KYC verification. Sub-accounts are not allowed to participate, and market makers are also excluded from eligibility. Rewards will be distributed within seven working days after the event concludes. This initiative provides traders with a chance to engage with trending cryptocurrencies while earning additional incentives.

HTX operates as an extensive blockchain ecosystem, providing a wide range of services that include digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallet solutions, research, investment, and incubation initiatives. Its global reach caters to a diverse client base, including institutions, market makers, brokers, and individual users, covering more than 160 countries across five continents. The platform supports over 700 digital assets, handles daily trading volumes exceeding $3.5 billion, and has a registered user base of over 45 million.

