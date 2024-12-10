HTX Kicks Off 26th ‘Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival’ With 5,000 USDT Prize Pool

In Brief HTX has launched the 26th phase of its “Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival,” featuring trending cryptocurrencies and a 5,000 USDT prize pool.

Cryptocurrency exchange HTX has announced the launch of the 26th phase of its “Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival.” This phase will feature trending cryptocurrencies selected based on factors like community interest, project background, and market performance.

Users are invited to participate in the event to earn rewards from a considerable prize pool, which will be distributed based on margin trading volume. The campaign is currently active and will run until 12:00 UTC on December 16th.

Eligible trading pairs include BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, DOGE/USDT, SOL/USDT, XRP/USDT, PEPE/USDT, TRX/USDT, ETC/USDT, SHIB/USDT, LTC/USDT, and LINK/USDT, available in both cross and isolated margin modes.

How Will Rewards Be Distributed?

Participants who trade the designated cryptocurrencies on margin and accumulate a total trading volume of at least 100,000 USDT during the campaign period will be eligible to share in a 5,000 USDT prize pool. The distribution of rewards will be based on the participant’s cumulative margin trading volume.

If the total margin trading volume reaches 500,000 USDT, users will share an additional 2,000 USDT in rewards. Volumes between 300,000 and 500,000 USDT will yield a 1,500 USDT reward, while volumes between 200,000 and 300,000 USDT will share 1,000 USDT. Lastly, if the volume is between 100,000 and 200,000 USDT, users will share a reward of 500 USDT.

HTX is a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem offering a variety of services, such as digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallet services, research, investment, and incubation. It serves a diverse global clientele, including institutions, market makers, brokers, and individual users, spanning more than 160 countries across five continents.

The platform supports over 700 digital assets, handles daily trading volumes exceeding $4 billion, and has a registered user base of over 45 million.

