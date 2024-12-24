HTX Kicks Off Festive Season Party With A Series Of Rewarding Events For Participants

Cryptocurrency exchange HTX launched its Festive Season Party to show appreciation to the community for its continued support, inviting users to participate in a series of trading events that offer valuable rewards.

As part of the campaign, users can complete various tasks such as spot trading, futures trading, and referring friends to enter a lucky draw for a chance to win the grand prize of 39,999 DOGE. The event is currently ongoing and will conclude at 12:00 UTC on January 3rd.

Additionally, HTX is offering users the opportunity to participate in the HTX Earn Giveaway, with a chance to win up to 888 USDT per entry. The event is open for participation and will end at 15:59 UTC on January 3rd. To participate, users must register on the event page, complete the required tasks, and earn lucky draw entries for a guaranteed reward.

The Festive Season Promo event includes an exclusive offer where users who subscribe to Dual Investment products can win up to 1,500 USDT and enjoy 10% extra rewards. This event is open for participation and will conclude at 15:59 UTC on January 3rd. Both new and existing users can participate by subscribing to the Dual Investment products and meeting the subscription requirements to win up to $1,500 in HTX.

In order to celebrate Christmas and New Year during the bull run, HTX has also launched an event where users can complete P2P tasks to share an upsized BTC prize pool. This event will conclude at 15:59 UTC on January 6th. Users can win a share of the BTC prize pool by completing P2P purchases worth 50 USDT or more. Additional rewards can be earned by ranking among the top 1,000 buyers, signing up, referring friends, or converting cryptocurrencies.

Furthermore, HTX is offering new affiliates a boosted welcome bonus. Participants can earn up to $1,700 in cryptocurrency airdrops and receive an exclusive HTX Badge Gift Box. The event is open for participation and will end at 15:59 UTC on January 22nd. New HTX Affiliates who meet the required average daily trading volume can earn cryptocurrency airdrops worth up to $1,500 and an exclusive HTX Badge Gift Box. Affiliates who bring in at least 10 new users will qualify for the leaderboard, with the top 50 receiving rewards based on their ranking, including a maximum token airdrop of $200 per winner.

HTX Offers Users Rewards For Referring Friends, Inviting New Users, And Performing Margin Trades

Another ongoing event invites users to refer their friends to HTX and earn festive rewards. The campaign is offering 1,000 Holiday Season Gift Packs daily, with the top prize being 2 billion HTX. To participate, users need to share their referral link, invite friends to sign up for HTX and ensure the invitees complete any trade. After completing the task, both the referrer and invitee will receive a Holiday Season Gift Pack worth 10 USDT. Additionally, one lucky participant who invites at least 50 new users will be selected to win the grand prize of 2 billion HTX, which is approximately worth 4,260 USDT. This event will run until 15:59 UTC on January 3rd.

HTX is also offering rewards to new users who join the platform through its “Festive Rewards for New Users” campaign. By signing up, users can win up to 5,000 USDT. The event is available until 15:59 UTC on January 2nd. During this period, those who complete a spot trading volume of 100 USDT or futures trading volume of 500 USDT will be eligible for a share of the New Year Gift Pack, which can provide up to 2,025 USDT. Additionally, three lucky participants will be randomly selected to receive an airdrop of 1,888 USDT.

Lastly, HTX is running the “Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival #28.” Participants can share a 5,000 USDT prize pool by performing margin trades with designated trading pairs, such as BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, DOGE/USDT, and others. To be eligible, users must achieve a cumulative margin trading volume of at least 100,000 USDT during the event period, which ends at 15:59 UTC on January 3rd. Rewards will be distributed based on the trading volume achieved by participants in the specified pairs.

