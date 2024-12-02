HashKey Global Unveils ‘Liquidity Incentive Program’ With Favorable Maker Fees

In Brief HashKey Global launches its new Liquidity Incentive Program and implements adjustments to VIP fee rates and trading volume requirements.

Cryptocurrency exchange HashKey Global announced the launch of its new Liquidity Incentive Program, alongside notable adjustments to VIP fee rates and trading volume requirements.

The program is open to all regular users, institutional clients, and market makers. It includes a special VIP8 maker fee trial, where users with assets equivalent to 30,000 USDT on the platform can apply for a 30-day VIP8 maker fee experience. During this trial, users will benefit from very low rates—-0.010% for spot trading and -0.025% for futures trading. Users who meet both asset and trading volume requirements can also apply for a 30-day extension of the trial.

The program is available to all eligible users, including individuals, institutional users, and market makers. However, it cannot be combined with other fee-related programs on the platform. Users are limited to selecting only one program that best suits their needs.

This initiative is designed to improve overall platform liquidity and trading activity, fostering a more competitive trading environment. By optimizing its fee structure, HashKey Global aims to provide more profit opportunities for users while strengthening its position as a leading digital asset trading platform.

HashKey Global: The Flagship Digital Asset Exchange Of HashKey Group

HashKey Global provides licensed digital asset trading services to users worldwide and is emerging as one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges in 2024.

It has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority, enabling it to offer mainstream trading services and products such as LaunchPad, contracts, and leveraged trading. According to data from CoinMarketCap, HashKey Global’s daily spot trading volume currently exceeds $46 million.

Recently, the platform has partnered with Sonic, a Layer 2 network in the Solana ecosystem. This collaboration aims to enhance the Solana ecosystem and deliver innovative experiences to global users and digital asset enthusiasts.

