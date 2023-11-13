Business News Report
HashKey Exchange Partners with VERTU to Develop Exclusive Crypto Apps for Luxury Phones

Victor Dey
In Brief

HashKey Exchange has collaborated with luxury mobile phone brand VERTU, to offer pre-installed crypto applications.

HashKey Exchange Partners with Luxury Brand VERTU for Pre-Installed Crypto Apps

HashKey Exchange, a prominent licensed exchange in Hong Kong, aims to elevated its crypto trading experience by partnering with luxury mobile phone brand VERTU. The collaboration involves developing pre-installed, secure and convenient trading platform on VERTU phones, blending luxury with safe cryptocurrency trading.

In another strategic move, HashKey Exchange signed a memorandum of understanding with Web3 data service provider Purise. The partnership aims to explore a variety of opportunities within a compliant financial framework and provide enhanced data services for digital asset holders.

Further expanding its trading portfolio, HashKey Exchange announced the listing of Chainlink (LINK), a decentralized oracle network. Starting November 10, 2023, at 16:00 GMT, the exchange will offer trading for the LINK/USD pair, catering exclusively to professional investors.

For Hashkey, the addition represents a significant step in the exchange’s efforts to diversify its offerings. It provides users with access to a broader range of digital assets.

In conjunction with the Chainlink listing, HashKey Exchange has launched the “Learn & Reward” campaign. This initiative offers users the chance to win a share of a 5,000 HSK prize pool. Participants can earn 20 HSK rewards by completing a Chainlink-themed quiz with all correct answers. This promotes both learning and engagement on the platform.

Through these various partnerships and initiatives, HashKey Exchange is reinforcing its position in the market. The exchange integrates luxury, education, and variety into its user experience.

As the crypto trading landscape continues to evolve, HashKey Exchange’s efforts to innovate and collaborate position it as a forward-thinking player in the industry.

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

