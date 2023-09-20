Hashflow Launches Gamified Trading Platform ‘Hashverse’

by Cindy Tan by Victor Dey In Brief Hashflow's 'Hashverse' introduces a gamified approach to DeFi trading and governance. The new gamified trading platform aims to make trading and governance fun and inclusive. Hashflow has selected teams from prominent Web3 communities across Ethereum and Arbitrum to participate in Hashverse's trading competitions.

Hashflow, a decentralized exchange (DEX), today announced the launch of its new gamified trading platform, Hashverse.

The company said that its goal is to make DeFi trading and governance an engaging and immersive experience for users across Web3 communities. At the same time, Hashflow aims to enable open participation and the opportunity to earn rewards.

Its decision to embrace a gamified approach to trading and governance represents a significant departure from conventional methods.



Hashflow collaborated with Superconductor, a team of creatives responsible for blockbuster franchises like The Avengers, Captain America, and Fast & Furious. The resulting lore immerses users in a dystopian world that blends ancient civilizations with cutting-edge technologies.

“We partnered with Hollywood creators to provide even richer storytelling than what Web3 is typically accustomed to,” Andrew Saunders, Hashflow’s Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer (CMSO), told Metaverse Post. “We also felt that while trading can be competitive, adding a storyverse angle would really take things to another level and lean into things that we know many in this space are personally passionate about, like gaming, sci-fi, etc.”

Mechanics of Hashverse

In Hashverse, players can mint characters tied to web3 communities, also known as “Allegiances” on the platform, embark on single-player quests, and participate in team-based Battle Royales. The platform asserts that these activities offer an immersive experience while also influencing the governance of the Hashflow protocol.

“Community is everything in Web3, but we know that many communities are isolated from one another. For the first time, we wanted to bring these passionate individuals collectively together as we believe a united Web3 can never be faded,” Saunders stated.

After minting characters associated with these Allegiances (communities), individual players in single-player mode accumulate XP by engaging in unique quests involving storytelling, trading knowledge and community support. This XP not only results in HFT (Hashflow’s governance token) rewards for the players but also strengthens their respective communities.

Fostering Community Engagement and Inclusivity

The Hashverse places a strong emphasis on community collaboration and inclusivity. Holding HFT tokens grants users an opportunity to actively engage in governance decisions.



“The more HFT you hold and earn, the more your votes matter in governance decisions,” Andrew Saunders highlighted.

Moreover, HFT holders with sufficient balances can submit proposals through the governance forum. These proposals may potentially utilize HFT tokens from the community treasury. A valid proposal should be structured as a Hashflow improvement proposal (HIP) and requires a champion to guide it from proposal to acceptance.

Alpha Allegiances and their Significance

Team-based trading competitions (Battle Royales) are a key component of Hashverse. To form those teams, Hashflow has selected alpha Allegiances encompassing NFT communities, trading communities, and research communities across Ethereum and Arbitrum.

These include Deadfellaz, DeGods, Pudgy Penguins, Ready Player DAO, Realm, Sappy Seals, and more to be added in the future.

“We looked for communities that continue to thrive in the bear market as well as projects led by founders showcasing true long-term commitment to their communities,” Saunders explained, when asked about the alpha Allegiances’ selection criteria.

Joining an alpha Allegiance in the Hashverse offers multiple pathways. Some players can access these exclusive Allegiances by owning NFTs associated with them, granting them access to unique characters and team participation. The more NFTs a player possesses, the wider their array of character choices.

Alternatively, players with exclusive Hashflow NFTs, acquired through previous activities like Creation’s Coffer mint, unlock an exclusive Allegiance and its unique characters.

In a bid to encourage inclusivity and enable individuals to explore new communities aligned with their interests, the Hashverse maintains an open-door policy. Players who lack Allegiance-related NFTs can readily join the “Hashforce.” This inclusive approach ensures that all participants can enjoy the platform’s offerings and potentially discover web3 communities that resonate with their personal passions.

Rewards for All

Season 1 of the Hashverse features a substantial prize pool of 1 million HFT tokens, benefiting both alpha Allegiances and individual players.

“We believe that web3 should be by the people and for the people. As a result, it is important as a project to always give more than we take,” Saunders said.

The first Battle Royale of Season 1 is set to kick off on October 4. Those interested in playing can start signing up today. The season is scheduled to run for 12 consecutive twelve weeks, with participants engaging in Battle Royales every fortnight to vie for a share of the prize pool.

