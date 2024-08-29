Hack Seasons Seoul Gathers Thought Leaders Charting the Course for Web3’s Future

In Brief The Web3 Innovators Summit will feature a diverse group of speakers, including AltLayer founder Jia Yaoqi, Vechain’s SEA General Manager Sarah Nabaa, and Aethir’s Co-founder Mark Rydon.

The upcoming Web3 Innovators Summit is set to showcase an impressive array of speakers, each bringing unique insights and expertise to the forefront.

Notable figures include Jia Yaoqi, Founder of AltLayer, who has made significant strides in blockchain technology and cybersecurity; Sarah Nabaa, General Manager SEA at Vechain, instrumental in expanding the VeChain ecosystem across Southeast Asia; and Mark Rydon, Co-founder of Aethir, whose vision is driving more equitable access to sophisticated hardware for AI and gaming companies worldwide.

Joining this distinguished group are industry leaders such as Justin Kim, Head of Korea at Ava Labs (Avalanche), whose extensive background in investment banking is crucial for the company’s expansion in the Asia Pacific region, and Vince Yang, Founder & CEO of zkLink, whose journey from the automotive industry to cryptocurrency showcases the evolving landscape of blockchain technology.

Other notable speakers contributing their expertise include Kevin Park, General Partner at Lecca Ventures; Angela Tong, Head of Partnerships at DFG; Eric Nicomedez, Investor at Spartan; Sam Tse, Head of Investment and Partnership at Animoca; and Junbo, Investment Manager at Hashkey Capital.

Let’s take a look at some of the conference’s top speakers!

Jia Yaoqi, Founder, AltLayer

Jia Yaoqi has built an impressive career at the intersection of blockchain technology and cybersecurity. As the founder of Alt Research, he is pioneering advancements in Web3 with AltLayer, an innovative scaling protocol designed to address the evolving needs of the digital ecosystem.

His previous roles, including Director of Parity Asia and CTO of Zilliqa, underscore his significant contributions to the field. At Zilliqa, he led the development of the first public blockchain platform with full sharding capabilities and played a key role in the StraitsX stablecoin initiative.

His early work as a Research Fellow at the National University of Singapore laid a solid foundation for his expertise in web and network security, earning him recognition from top conferences and industry leaders like Google and Apple.

Sarah Nabaa, General Manager SEA, Vechain

Sarah Nabaa has made a great impact in expanding the VeChain ecosystem across Southeast Asia. As a leading figure with the VeChain Foundation, she excels at connecting tools, services, projects, and the community, thereby enhancing the integration of VeChainThor’s public blockchain.

Her passion for simplifying complex technical concepts enables her to assist potential projects in exploring valuable use cases based on Web3.0 and “Phygitals,” which bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds, such as NFTs.

For the past four years, Sarah has been dedicated to educating corporate and innovation entities on how to leverage VeChainThor and VeChain ToolChain—a comprehensive Blockchain-as-a-Service solution. This versatile platform has been effectively utilized in sectors including food traceability, sustainability, and anti-counterfeiting since 2016.

Mark Rydon, Co-founder, Aethir

Before founding Aethir, Rydon was a civil engineer with Bechtel Corporation, where he had a variety of positions in environmental coordinating and maritime construction. Rydon’s entrepreneurial zeal and various interests are seen in his formation of rugby clubs in Beijing and Shenzhen, in addition to his work at Aethir.

Leading the company’s initiatives to provide more people with access to sophisticated hardware so that AI and gaming firms may serve billions of customers worldwide, including those in poor nations, is Rydon. The growth and success of Aethir has been largely attributed to Rydon’s vision for a more egalitarian technological landscape and his competence in decentralized cloud technologies.

Justin Kim, Head of Korea, (Ava Labs) Avalanche

As Ava Labs’ Head of Korea, Justin Kim is essential to the company’s development and expansion throughout the Asia Pacific area. Justin Kim brings a lot of expertise to his role having worked for the Korea Development Bank for over 13 years as an investment banker.

His knowledge of the blockchain and cryptocurrency area has been further enhanced by his recent positions in Silicon Valley at a VC company and an NFT startup. In South Korea, a crucial market for Avalanche’s ecosystem, Justin Kim’s strategic vision and leadership have played a pivotal role in positioning Avalanche as a leading blockchain platform for individuals and businesses.

His dedication to grasping chances and spearheading innovation highlights his noteworthy influence on the company’s course in the area.

Vince Yang, Founder & CEO, zkLink

Vince Yang briefly worked on powertrain systems for the automobile sector before entering the cryptocurrency space in 2019. The co-founders of Ethereum presented cryptocurrency to him during a gathering in Shanghai in 2016, which is when he first learned about it.

Afterward, he made the decision to enter the blockchain field and quit the car industry. He started off with bitcoin mining and gained knowledge of mining procedures, ASIC chips, rigs, power plants, software, mining pools, trading, and wallets.

He later learned about DeFi apps like Uniswap, AAVE, Compound, Curve, and Sushi during the DeFi Summer of 2020, which demonstrated the potential of blockchain technology beyond cryptocurrency mining and selling.

Among other notable speakers:

Kevin Park, General Partner, Lecca Ventures

Angela Tong, Head of Partnerships, DFG

Eric Nicomedez, Investor, Spartan Group

Sam Tse, Head of Investment and Partnership, Animoca Brands

Junbo, Investment Manager, HashKey Capital

Jerry Zhang, Co-founder, Delysium

Yan Bo Ng, Enterprise Solutions Architect, Filecoin

Gerry Wang, Founder, Arweave Oasis

David Muller, Co-Founder & CPO, Theoriq

Eric Fung, APAC Growth Lead, Qubic

Josh Wu, Director, Matrixdock

Rania Rahardja, Director of Sales, APAC, Ondo Finance

AJ Park, Founder, Radius

Raza Zaidi, Head of Growth, Scroll

Brian Seong, Senior Developer Relations Engineer, Polygon

Louis Guthmann, Head of Product-Market Strategy, StarkWare

Vugar Usi Zade, COO, Bitget

Alessia Baumgartner, Business Partner – Ecosystems, DWF Labs

John Vibes, Content Lead, Somnia

Scott Lee, General Manager of NEAR Korea, NEAR

Jamie Jung, Head of Korea, QuarkChain (EthStorage)

Daria Varha, Head of Social, CrossFi

Greg Osuri, Founder, Akash

Artur Pszczółkowski, VP, GamerHash AI

Su Y, APAC Lead, EigenLayer

