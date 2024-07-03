Hack Seasons Conference 2024: Top Industry Leaders and Innovators in Brussels on July 7th

Share this article







by Viktoriia Palchik by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The Hack Seasons Conference in Brussels on July 7th will feature leading blockchain and cryptocurrency companies, including Polygon, EigenLayer, Avalanche, zkSync, StarkNet, PowerPool, and others.

The upcoming Hack Seasons Conference in Brussels on July 7th will feature leading companies and innovators in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Participants include those specializing in blockchain technology, scaling solutions, decentralized finance, and digital asset management.

Notable participants such as Polygon, EigenLayer, Avalanche, zkSync, StarkNet, PowerPool, and others will showcase their latest developments and share their extensive knowledge.

Here are the top-tier participants; we’ve collected a few words about these brands. Check them out, and let’s meet during the conference!

Ethereum native zkEVM scaling solution. Its primary goal is to enable quick, safe, and affordable transactions by utilizing zero-knowledge proofs to protect user privacy and scalability.

It was formerly known as Matic Network and is an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution. It provides a framework for constructing and integrating Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks in an effort to lower costs and expedite transaction times.

Permissionless, decentralized Layer 2 network that leverages zk-STARKs to offer security and scalability for Ethereum-based decentralized apps.

EigenLayer is an Ethereum-based protocol that makes it possible to reuse staked Ethereum to secure various services outside of the Ethereum network.

A young blockchain tech startup that serves a range of use cases and Ethereum native zkEVM scaling solution. Its primary goal is to enable quick, safe, and affordable transactions by utilizing zero-knowledge proofs to protect user privacy and scalability.

Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum that uses zero-knowledge rollups and preserves the mainnet’s security and decentralization while enabling quick and inexpensive transactions.

Akash is a decentralized cloud computing marketplace where anyone may purchase and sell computer power. It offers an application deployment and management platform that is safe, open, and permissionless.

It seeks to offer a very scalable, adaptable, and interoperable platform for decentralized apps and business blockchain solutions based on the Avalanche blockchain.

A high-performance blockchain platform with a consensus mechanism that guarantees fast throughput, low latency, and energy efficiency.

Blockchain platform focused on offering adaptive and scalable solutions for decentralized applications, enabling seamless integration and efficient operation across various blockchain networks.

Modular blockchain network that provides a scalable and secure data availability layer. Its features, like separating consensus and data availability from execution, enable decentralized applications to operate efficiently.

Blockchain infrastructure project focuses on providing high-performance, scalable, and secure solutions for deploying and managing decentralized applications and services.

The company provides a unified API to bring visibility to billions of blockchain data points, offering a comprehensive and granular view of assets across multiple blockchains to developers and analysts.

A leading blockchain gaming company that develops and publishes a wide range of games, applications, and services that utilize blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

A decentralized blockchain platform designed to enable cross-chain apps and transactions by facilitating smooth interoperability across several blockchain networks.

Somnia is an EVM L1 blockchain and a collection of omnichain protocols that connect virtual worlds to form a single virtual universe, with the goal of scaling the metaverse to millions of people.

A blockchain network created by the DFINITY Foundation with the goal of allowing the public internet to host backend software and become a worldwide computing platform, thereby expanding its capabilities.

A blockchain technology company that focuses on developing scalable and secure solutions for various industries, aiming to enhance transparency, efficiency, and trust in digital transactions.

Decentralized RPC node provider that enables secure, efficient, and reliable communication between blockchain nodes and clients, facilitating the development and operation of dApps.

Offers blockchain security solutions, focusing on providing comprehensive auditing and verification services to ensure the integrity and reliability of smart contracts and blockchain systems.

A cross-chain liquidity aggregator platform that improves interoperability and liquidity in the DeFi ecosystem by facilitating smooth asset transfers and communication between several blockchain networks.

An Internet of Things-focused blockchain platform. Its goal is to establish a decentralized network that guarantees data security, privacy, and interoperability for all connected devices.

A high-performance, open-source blockchain that specializes in digital identity and data. It provides a platform for building decentralized applications that emphasize trust, privacy, and security.

An innovative blockchain AI project aimed at creating a decentralized network infrastructure that supports scalable, secure, and sustainable digital services and applications.

A blockchain protocol that seeks to incentivize a network of computers to operate a platform allowing businesses to build and run decentralized applications

The investment arm of Arweave that focuses on supporting and funding projects that leverage the Arweave protocol, a decentralized storage network that offers permanent and sustainable data storage solutions.

A highly scalable, developer-friendly blockchain designed for decentralized applications, featuring a unique sharding technology that ensures high performance and low transaction costs.

A privacy-focused ledger platform that leverages zk-SNARKs to provide secure, anonymous transactions, aiming to enhance privacy and security in decentralized finances.

A liquid staking solution for various proof-of-stake blockchains, allowing users to stake their assets while maintaining liquidity and earning rewards without locking up their funds.

A scalable multi-blockchain platform developed by Telegram, designed to support decentralized applications and services with high throughput, low latency, and robust security.

A privacy-first Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum that guarantees security and scalability for dApps by enabling smart contracts and secret transactions through the usage of zk-SNARKs.

A decentralized oracle system that supplies smart contracts with real-time data, providing precise and timely information for a range of DeFi applications.

A worldwide digital asset and blockchain investment company that backs and finances cutting-edge initiatives and businesses in the crypto and blockchain industries.

A research-driven VC firm that concentrates on early-stage investments. They promote growth and development in the blockchain ecosystem by offering creative ventures strategic direction and assistance.

A decentralized network for managing and accumulating governance power in Ethereum-based protocols. It allows users to pool their tokens and participate in governance decisions collectively, enhancing their influence in decentralized networks.

A lightweight blockchain designed to run efficiently on any device. Their focus is on creating a scalable and secure blockchain that remains decentralized and accessible to all users.

A blockchain platform that permits safe and private applications by utilizing zero-knowledge proofs. It enables programmers to create decentralized apps that uphold security, transparency, and user data protection.

A Layer 2 scaling tool that uses Zero-knowledge proofs to provide quick and safe cross-chain transactions. It seeks to improve liquidity and interoperability among various blockchain networks.

Blockchain technology provider that offers services and a toolkit for creating and implementing decentralized Ethereum apps. Their contributions to the Ethereum ecosystem, which include the creation of technologies like MetaMask and Infura, are well-known.

A distributed system of computers intended for the metaverse and gaming sectors. It offers scalable, low-latency, and reasonably priced virtual world and application deployment and management solutions.

The company that created the Internet Computer, a blockchain network that seeks to increase the internet’s capacity by allowing it to run backend applications. The foundation’s main goal is to create a safe, scalable, and decentralized internet.

Initiatives driven by the community to assist the growth of Internet Computers (ICP). Their main objectives are to develop decentralized apps and support a thriving ICP ecosystem.

A blockchain research and development company with an emphasis on developing cutting-edge approaches for apps that operate autonomously. Their area of expertise lies in developing safe and scalable blockchain software and architecture.

A venture capital firm that invests in early-stage blockchain and cryptocurrency projects. They provide funding, mentorship, and strategic support to help startups grow and succeed in the competitive blockchain industry.

A blockchain incubator and accelerator that supports innovative projects in the blockchain space. They offer resources, mentorship, and funding to help startups develop and launch successful blockchain-based solutions.

A venture capital firm that focuses on investing in blockchain and cryptocurrency projects. They provide strategic guidance and financial support to help innovative startups achieve their goals and drive the growth of the blockchain ecosystem.

A blockchain technology company that is well-known for Immutable X, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution that offers huge scalability, rapid transaction confirmation, and no gas fees for NFTs.

Blockchain and Web3 technology investor and accelerator that supports entrepreneurs and early-stage initiatives with capital, connections worldwide, and mentoring.

A high-performance blockchain network that maximizes the efficiency and speed of decentralized networks and apps by utilizing cutting-edge networking architecture and protocols.

A cryptocurrency market-making company that boosts market stability and efficiency by offering trading techniques and liquidity solutions to token initiatives and digital asset exchanges.

A blockchain platform with the goal of enhancing user experience and performance inside the blockchain ecosystem by offering scalable and high-throughput solutions for decentralized apps.

A decentralized, modular, and programmable tool that gives smart contracts dependable, secure data feeds so they may supply fast, correct information for a range of blockchain applications.

Blockchain technology firm that specializes on improving performance and interoperability within the blockchain ecosystem. It provides scalable and secure solutions for decentralized applications.

A blockchain project that uses cutting-edge consensus techniques and technology to create safe, scalable solutions for decentralized banking and other blockchain applications.

An investment and incubation arm of ChainGuardians, focusing on supporting and funding blockchain gaming and NFT projects that drive innovation in the digital entertainment industry.

A leading blockchain and Web3 gaming developer that works closely with the Linea ecosystem. Recently, Satoshi Universe presented their new campaign, ‘Run, Linea, Run!’ and the new game Runner2060.

A global financial technology firm that provides internet-based payments and financial infrastructure, known for its stablecoin USDC, which facilitates secure, fast, and low-cost transactions.

Our Media Partners:

An online media platform that provides comprehensive coverage of blockchain and cryptocurrency news, analysis, and research, helping readers stay informed about industry trends and developments.

A blockchain and cryptocurrency news platform that delivers the latest updates, insights, and analysis on the digital asset industry, focusing on the Asian market.

A decentralized task management platform that leverages blockchain to enhance collaboration, transparency, and efficiency in project management and workflow automation.

A blockchain consultancy and advisory firm that provides strategic guidance, technical expertise, and market insights to help businesses and projects succeed in the blockchain space.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Viktoriia is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Viktoriia Palchik

