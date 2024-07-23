Business Markets News Report Technology
July 23, 2024

Grayscale Opens Its Decentralized AI Fund To Qualified Investors

by
Published: July 23, 2024 at 6:09 am Updated: July 23, 2024 at 6:09 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 23, 2024 at 6:09 am

In Brief

Grayscale unveiled the launch of the Grayscale Decentralized AI Fund, which is now open to qualified investors.

Grayscale Opens Its Decentralized AI Fund To Qualified Investors

Cryptocurrency asset management company Grayscale unveiled the launch of the Grayscale Decentralized AI Fund, which is now open to qualified investors.

The fund’s strategy is based on three primary types of decentralized AI assets, such as protocols creating decentralized AI services like chatbots and image-generation tools, and solutions dealing with the issues of centralized AI, such as verifying authenticity against bots, deep fakes and misinformation. In addition, it features protocols creating AI infrastructure, encompassing decentralized marketplaces for data storage, GPU computation, 3D rendering, as well as streaming services.

The fund stands among the first securities to be exclusively invested in and derive value from the price of native tokens of decentralized AI protocols. It offers investors access through security, eliminating the challenges related to directly buying, storing, and safeguarding digital currencies.

Shares are created to mirror the values of the Fund Components, determined by their respective Digital Asset Reference Rates and Weightings, minus fees and expenses. The Fund Components include digital assets chosen according to the Fund Methodology implemented by the Manager, and the Fund undergoes periodic rebalancing to maintain its strategy.

Grayscale Decentralized AI Fund Offers Access To Near And Filecoin Among Other Projects 

By participating, investors can gain diversified exposure to the intersection of AI and cryptocurrency.

Currently, the Grayscale Decentralized AI Fund manages assets totaling $562,664 and has 55,300 shares outstanding, with a management fee of 2.50%. Its portfolio encompasses decentralized AI projects such as Near, which holds a current weight of 30.10%, Filecoin at 30.87%, Render at 25.05%, Livepeer at 8.85%, as well as Bittensor at 3.13%.

In May, Grayscale introduced a trust fund focusing on NEAR with a diversified cryptocurrency exposure. Meanwhile, the company’s spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, represents the second largest spot Bitcoin ETF after BlackRock’s IBIT. As of the current writing, GBTC has over $18.56 billion in assets under management.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Crypto Exchange WOO X Launches Ethereum ETF Extravaganza Campaign With Up To 3 ETH Prize Pool To Reward Users

by Alisa Davidson
July 23, 2024

STEPN GO Announces Alpha Testing Launch, Enabling Users To Explore New Features And Engage With App

by Alisa Davidson
July 23, 2024

SEC Greenlights Nine Spot Ethereum ETFs For Trading Starting July 23

by Alisa Davidson
July 23, 2024

The Great Crypto Leap: How Ethereum ETFs Are Paving a Rocky Road for Solana and Beyond

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 22, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Crypto Exchange WOO X Launches Ethereum ETF Extravaganza Campaign With Up To 3 ETH Prize Pool To Reward Users

by Alisa Davidson
July 23, 2024

STEPN GO Announces Alpha Testing Launch, Enabling Users To Explore New Features And Engage With App

by Alisa Davidson
July 23, 2024

SEC Greenlights Nine Spot Ethereum ETFs For Trading Starting July 23

by Alisa Davidson
July 23, 2024

zkLink Announces Launch Of ZKL On Major Crypto Exchanges, Opens Claiming Window For Novadrop

by Alisa Davidson
July 22, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Crypto Exchange WOO X Launches Ethereum ETF Extravaganza Campaign With Up To 3 ETH Prize Pool To Reward Users
Markets News Report Technology
Crypto Exchange WOO X Launches Ethereum ETF Extravaganza Campaign With Up To 3 ETH Prize Pool To Reward Users
by Alisa Davidson
July 23, 2024
STEPN GO Announces Alpha Testing Launch, Enabling Users To Explore New Features And Engage With App
Lifestyle News Report Technology
STEPN GO Announces Alpha Testing Launch, Enabling Users To Explore New Features And Engage With App
by Alisa Davidson
July 23, 2024
SEC Greenlights Nine Spot Ethereum ETFs For Trading Starting July 23
Business Markets News Report Technology
SEC Greenlights Nine Spot Ethereum ETFs For Trading Starting July 23
by Alisa Davidson
July 23, 2024
The Great Crypto Leap: How Ethereum ETFs Are Paving a Rocky Road for Solana and Beyond
Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
The Great Crypto Leap: How Ethereum ETFs Are Paving a Rocky Road for Solana and Beyond
by Viktoriia Palchik
July 22, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.