en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
December 10, 2024

Gravity Introduces Grevm 1.0, Its Fastest Open-Source Parallel EVM

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 10, 2024 at 12:39 pm Updated: December 10, 2024 at 12:39 pm
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 10, 2024 at 12:39 pm

In Brief

Gravity announced the release of Grevm 1.0, an open-source parallel EVM runtime built on revm, with its algorithm enhanced by incorporating a transaction data dependency graph derived from simulation results.

Gravity Introduces Grevm 1.0, Its Fastest Open-Source Parallel EVM

Team behind the Layer 1 blockchain, developed by Galxe, Gravity announced the release of Grevm 1.0, an open-source, parallel Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) runtime built on revm. Inspired by BlockSTM, Grevm’s algorithm is enhanced by incorporating a transaction data dependency graph derived from simulation results.

This release is a key milestone in the ongoing development of Gravity Chain and the Gravity SDK. Grevm is now recognized as the fastest open-source parallel EVM implementation, outperforming traditional sequential execution by a factor of 4.13×. It can achieve a throughput of 26.50 gigagas/s for parallel transactions and delivers a 50.84× performance boost, with a throughput of 6.80 gigagas/s for parallel transactions with 100 us IO latency (simulated).

From a technical perspective, Grevm enables precise analysis of transaction dependencies, optimal distribution of transactions across threads, and parallel execution using a Software Transactional Memory (STM) system.

The new EVM serves as an initial proof of concept, designed to validate its framework and assess its real-world effectiveness. The framework is executed in three phases, which include hint generation, dependency analysis, and concurrent execution, and is tested iteratively over multiple rounds.

The development of Grevm builds upon the foundational work of several prominent blockchain projects. Cryptocurrency investment firm Paradigm and Ithaca, a company focused on accelerating the growth of the cryptocurrency sector, contributed with their technologies, reth, and revm, which form the basis of Grevm. Additionally, the Layer 1 blockchain Aptos influenced Grevm’s design through their use of the BlockSTM algorithm and associated optimizations. 

Furthermore, research into parallel EVM execution using BlockSTM (pevm) conducted by Ethereum Layer 2 solution RISE Chain and blockchain platform BNB Chain played a critical role in shaping Grevm’s development and continues to guide its evolution.

What Is Gravity? 

It is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain designed to support mass adoption. It achieves over one gigagas per second throughput and sub-second finality through its pipelined AptosBFT consensus engine and Grevm, a parallel EVM runtime, all while ensuring PoS security via restaking technology.

Recently, Gravity partnered with On-chain analytics platform Nansen to offer Web3 projects and investors essential tools and insights. This collaboration aims to help users navigate the ecosystem, engage with their communities, and foster sustainable growth.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

The Ripple Effect of a $1.6 Billion Crypto Liquidation That Sparked Bitcoin’s Sharpest Drop Since 2021

by Victoria d'Este
December 10, 2024

HTX Kicks Off 26th ‘Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival’ With 5,000 USDT Prize Pool

by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024

PLAY Introduces Fair Launch Of Its Native Token In Community-First Approach To Gaming And Crypto

by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024

HashKey Cloud Partners With Babylon For ‘1 Million HSK Campaign’, Offering Participants Rewards For Delegating BTC To Its Nodes

by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

HTX Kicks Off 26th ‘Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival’ With 5,000 USDT Prize Pool

by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024

PLAY Introduces Fair Launch Of Its Native Token In Community-First Approach To Gaming And Crypto

by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024

HashKey Cloud Partners With Babylon For ‘1 Million HSK Campaign’, Offering Participants Rewards For Delegating BTC To Its Nodes

by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024

PancakeSwap Plans Retirement Of Simple Staking Product, Urges Users To Withdraw Funds By March 10

by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
The Ripple Effect of a $1.6 Billion Crypto Liquidation That Sparked Bitcoin’s Sharpest Drop Since 2021
Opinion Business Markets Technology
The Ripple Effect of a $1.6 Billion Crypto Liquidation That Sparked Bitcoin’s Sharpest Drop Since 2021
by Victoria d'Este
December 10, 2024
HTX Kicks Off 26th ‘Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival’ With 5,000 USDT Prize Pool
News Report Technology
HTX Kicks Off 26th ‘Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival’ With 5,000 USDT Prize Pool
by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024
PLAY Introduces Fair Launch Of Its Native Token In Community-First Approach To Gaming And Crypto
News Report Technology
PLAY Introduces Fair Launch Of Its Native Token In Community-First Approach To Gaming And Crypto
by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024
HashKey Cloud Partners With Babylon For ‘1 Million HSK Campaign’, Offering Participants Rewards For Delegating BTC To Its Nodes
News Report Technology
HashKey Cloud Partners With Babylon For ‘1 Million HSK Campaign’, Offering Participants Rewards For Delegating BTC To Its Nodes
by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.