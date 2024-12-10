Gravity Introduces Grevm 1.0, Its Fastest Open-Source Parallel EVM

In Brief Gravity announced the release of Grevm 1.0, an open-source parallel EVM runtime built on revm, with its algorithm enhanced by incorporating a transaction data dependency graph derived from simulation results.

Team behind the Layer 1 blockchain, developed by Galxe, Gravity announced the release of Grevm 1.0, an open-source, parallel Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) runtime built on revm. Inspired by BlockSTM, Grevm’s algorithm is enhanced by incorporating a transaction data dependency graph derived from simulation results.

This release is a key milestone in the ongoing development of Gravity Chain and the Gravity SDK. Grevm is now recognized as the fastest open-source parallel EVM implementation, outperforming traditional sequential execution by a factor of 4.13×. It can achieve a throughput of 26.50 gigagas/s for parallel transactions and delivers a 50.84× performance boost, with a throughput of 6.80 gigagas/s for parallel transactions with 100 us IO latency (simulated).

From a technical perspective, Grevm enables precise analysis of transaction dependencies, optimal distribution of transactions across threads, and parallel execution using a Software Transactional Memory (STM) system.

The new EVM serves as an initial proof of concept, designed to validate its framework and assess its real-world effectiveness. The framework is executed in three phases, which include hint generation, dependency analysis, and concurrent execution, and is tested iteratively over multiple rounds.

The development of Grevm builds upon the foundational work of several prominent blockchain projects. Cryptocurrency investment firm Paradigm and Ithaca, a company focused on accelerating the growth of the cryptocurrency sector, contributed with their technologies, reth, and revm, which form the basis of Grevm. Additionally, the Layer 1 blockchain Aptos influenced Grevm’s design through their use of the BlockSTM algorithm and associated optimizations.

Furthermore, research into parallel EVM execution using BlockSTM (pevm) conducted by Ethereum Layer 2 solution RISE Chain and blockchain platform BNB Chain played a critical role in shaping Grevm’s development and continues to guide its evolution.

What Is Gravity?

It is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain designed to support mass adoption. It achieves over one gigagas per second throughput and sub-second finality through its pipelined AptosBFT consensus engine and Grevm, a parallel EVM runtime, all while ensuring PoS security via restaking technology.

Recently, Gravity partnered with On-chain analytics platform Nansen to offer Web3 projects and investors essential tools and insights. This collaboration aims to help users navigate the ecosystem, engage with their communities, and foster sustainable growth.

