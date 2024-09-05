Grass Gears Up To Distribute 10% Of Token Supply In Airdrop And Opens Eligibility Checker

In Brief The Grass Foundation unveiled the details of the GRASS token airdrop plan and launched an eligibility checker webpage.

Organization which oversees the development of the Grass ecosystem, Grass Foundation unveiled the details of GRASS token airdrop plan. The total supply of GRASS is set at 1 million, with the first airdrop distributing 10% of this total, amounting to 100,000 tokens.

The project plans to allocate the airdrop, distributing 1.5% of tokens to the Closed Alpha phase, 7% to Epochs from 1st to 7th, 0.5% to the Bonus Epoch, and 1% to a group that will be announced in the near future.

At present, the eligibility checker is available, but the token collection process has not yet begun. The checker only displays allocations for the Closed Alpha and all Epochs and does not include the ongoing Bonus Epoch or the allocation for the upcoming announcement.

Grass completed the final Epoch of its closed beta in July. Following Epoch 7, Grass announced that it had taken a snapshot, which was used as the basis for this airdrop allocation. Additionally, with its finalization, a limited-time Bonus Epoch was introduced. This Bonus Epoch is an addition to the existing Epoch rewards. Users’ previous efforts are set to remain unaffected and intact despite its introduction.

Grass DePIN: What Is It?

Grass connects more than 2 million participants who generate rewards for assisting AI developers in accessing internet data. Its objective is to counteract the centralization of AI by enabling ordinary people to contribute and leverage the advantages of AI’s advancement.

It functions as the Data Layer of AI built as a Sovereign Data Rollup. Its infrastructure includes two main elements, encompassing Grass nodes, which enable users to contribute underutilized internet resources to AI model development. Meanwhile, the Sovereign Data Rollup comprises a network of nodes, routers, validators, zero-knowledge processors, and a data ledger that facilitates the sourcing and transformation of data, converting web information into structured datasets.

