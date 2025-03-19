Graphite Unveils Dimond AI-Driven Code Review Agent For Faster Coding

In Brief Graphite introduced the Dimond AI-driven code review agent and raised $52 million in Series B funding to support project development.

Platform focused on enhancing AI developer productivity, Graphite introduced Dimond, an AI-driven code review agent. Dimond was developed as a standalone product following the success of Graphite’s previous AI-powered code review companion, which quickly became a reliable tool for numerous fast-paced software teams around the world, used to review tens of thousands of pull requests every week.

Dimond provides immediate, high-quality feedback on every pull request, helping to identify issues such as bugs, logic errors, style inconsistencies, and security vulnerabilities. It includes several advanced features designed to improve the code review process, such as customizable rules for enforcing team-specific coding patterns through personalized style guides. Additionally, Dimond offers comment settings that allow users to filter out irrelevant feedback, ensuring a streamlined, focused review experience.

The platform also enhances review accuracy by utilizing context from the codebase itself, offering better comment quality. Users can access analytics about comment metrics, including categorization of issues, and benefit from suggested fixes that can be implemented with a single click. Dimond integrates universally with GitHub repositories, whether or not a Graphite plan is in place.

For teams that review fewer than 100 pull requests per month, Dimond is available for free, with the option to purchase additional reviews separately from a Graphite subscription.

Graphite Secures $52M In Funding From Accel, Menlo Ventures, And Other Investors

In addition to the launch of Dimond, Graphite has announced that it has raised $52 million in Series B funding, led by Accel, with participation from Menlo Ventures through its Anthology Fund, Anthropic, Shopify Ventures, Figma Ventures, and returning investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and The General Partnership. These funds will be used to further develop the platform.

Graphite is at the forefront of providing an AI-powered code review solution that gives developers fast feedback on every code change, automatically summarizes pull requests, transforms comments into actionable code suggestions, and fixes issues with continuous integration (CI).

The platform employs the same workflows and toolchains used by major technology companies like Meta and Google, including stacked pull requests, automated reviewer assignments, a stack-aware merge queue, and detailed productivity analytics (SEI). As a result, Graphite is enabling top companies such as Shopify, Snowflake, Figma, and Perplexity to accelerate their development processes and ship products faster.

