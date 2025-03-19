en en
News Report Technology
March 19, 2025

Graphite Unveils Dimond AI-Driven Code Review Agent For Faster Coding

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 19, 2025 at 10:44 am Updated: March 19, 2025 at 10:44 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: March 19, 2025 at 10:44 am

In Brief

Graphite introduced the Dimond AI-driven code review agent and raised $52 million in Series B funding to support project development.

Graphite Unveils Dimond AI-Driven Code Review Agent For Faster Coding

Platform focused on enhancing AI developer productivity, Graphite introduced Dimond, an AI-driven code review agent. Dimond was developed as a standalone product following the success of Graphite’s previous AI-powered code review companion, which quickly became a reliable tool for numerous fast-paced software teams around the world, used to review tens of thousands of pull requests every week.

Dimond provides immediate, high-quality feedback on every pull request, helping to identify issues such as bugs, logic errors, style inconsistencies, and security vulnerabilities. It includes several advanced features designed to improve the code review process, such as customizable rules for enforcing team-specific coding patterns through personalized style guides. Additionally, Dimond offers comment settings that allow users to filter out irrelevant feedback, ensuring a streamlined, focused review experience. 

The platform also enhances review accuracy by utilizing context from the codebase itself, offering better comment quality. Users can access analytics about comment metrics, including categorization of issues, and benefit from suggested fixes that can be implemented with a single click. Dimond integrates universally with GitHub repositories, whether or not a Graphite plan is in place. 

For teams that review fewer than 100 pull requests per month, Dimond is available for free, with the option to purchase additional reviews separately from a Graphite subscription.

Graphite Secures $52M In Funding From Accel, Menlo Ventures, And Other Investors

In addition to the launch of Dimond, Graphite has announced that it has raised $52 million in Series B funding, led by Accel, with participation from Menlo Ventures through its Anthology Fund, Anthropic, Shopify Ventures, Figma Ventures, and returning investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and The General Partnership. These funds will be used to further develop the platform.

Graphite is at the forefront of providing an AI-powered code review solution that gives developers fast feedback on every code change, automatically summarizes pull requests, transforms comments into actionable code suggestions, and fixes issues with continuous integration (CI). 

The platform employs the same workflows and toolchains used by major technology companies like Meta and Google, including stacked pull requests, automated reviewer assignments, a stack-aware merge queue, and detailed productivity analytics (SEI). As a result, Graphite is enabling top companies such as Shopify, Snowflake, Figma, and Perplexity to accelerate their development processes and ship products faster.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

