News Report Technology
March 18, 2025

Sentient Launches Open-Source AI Search Framework, Capable To Outperform Perplexity

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 18, 2025 at 11:00 am Updated: March 18, 2025 at 11:23 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: March 18, 2025 at 11:00 am

In Brief

Sentient has introduced Open Deep Search for enhancing the functionality of its chatbot, which has gathered a waitlist of over 1.75 million people.

Decentralized AI developer, Sentient has introduced Open Deep Search (ODS), a major advancement in open-source AI. Designed to outperform Perplexity, Open Deep Search improves the functionality of Sentient Chat, a user-friendly chatbot that has amassed a waitlist of over 1.75 million people.

“The release of Open Deep Search is a milestone in our mission to create a thriving economy around open-source AI. Open-sourcing a framework that outperforms industry leaders like Perplexity levels the playing field for developers and allows them to create new products,” said Himanshu Tyagi, Co-founder of Sentient, in a written statement. “Ultimately, the age of hyper-productivity through AI can come only when we all innovate to use AI to solve our problems, and not recreate closely guarded secrets. ODS outperforming similar Web Search offerings from top closed AI companies with billion-dollar budgets is a testament that our research team can out-innovate them,” he added.

Sentient Chat will begin integrating ODS to offer unmatched AI search capabilities. This will enhance Sentient Chat’s agent-driven ecosystem, allowing users to directly access agents for specific use cases.

In line with its goal to democratize AI access, Sentient has made ODS an open-source technology. With its release, Open Deep Search becomes the first open-source search AI to outperform Perplexity in both search and reasoning capabilities. ODS was initially presented at the Open AGI Summit during ETH Denver to over 1,500 cryptocurrency and AI-focused developers, where it was shown to surpass both Perplexity and Perplexity Sonar Reasoning Pro.

Industry-standard benchmarks like FRAMES validate ODS’ performance, particularly in handling multi-reasoning questions. It also performs exceptionally well in SimpleQA benchmarks, which assess a model’s ability to answer short, fact-based questions, where it matches OpenAI’s search capabilities.

ODS demonstrates that open-source AI can effectively compete with closed-source technologies in both reasoning architecture and search functionality. Its release equips Web3 developers with a powerful tool to create advanced applications that utilize AI in diverse and innovative ways.

Sentient’s Open Deep Search Sees High Demand with 1.75M Waitlist Users, Full Public Release Expected Soon

Currently, ODS is available to a select group of early testers, but demand for the technology is extraordinary, with around 1.75 million users on the waitlist. Sentient plans to release weekly feature updates and gradually extend access to ODS through Sentient Chat, with a full public release expected within the next two months.

The development of ODS represents a breakthrough in AI, proving that open-source solutions can surpass closed-source alternatives. Despite being developed on a relatively limited budget compared to AI companies with billions of dollars and years of development, ODS has managed to level the playing field, offering a powerful AI with advanced search and reasoning capabilities.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
