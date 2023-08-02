Google Cloud is Running a Validator on the Celo Network

News Report Technology
by
Published: Aug 02, 2023 at 11:12 am Updated: Aug 02, 2023 at 11:13 am
by Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

Celo Foundation has announced that Google Cloud is running a validator on the Celo network.

On Monday, the Celo community voted in favor of the network migrating to an Ethereum L2.

cLabs will leverage Google Cloud’s Blockchain Node Engine to accelerate the transition.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

In an extension of an ongoing partnership, Celo Foundation today announced that Google Cloud is running a validator on the Celo network, which will help strengthen the network’s security.

Published: 2 August 2023, 11:12 am Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 11:13 am
Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

This comes after Celo Foundation announced a partnership with Google Cloud in April to drive the growth of sustainability-focused startups in the Celo ecosystem. Google Cloud’s infrastructure will be used to build and scale Web3 application. It will also provide guidance for the Celo Foundation’s Founders Programs, co-hosting events and workshops for sustainability and innovation in Web3.

On Monday, the Celo community voted in favor of the network migrating to an Ethereum L2 provide scalability, security, and more real-world use cases to the Ethereum ecosystem. cLabs, the core contributor of the Celo blockchain, will leverage Google Cloud’s Blockchain Node Engine to accelerate the transition.

The Blockchain Node Engine streamlines resource-intensive node operations within the Celo network by ensuring secure and dependable transaction relaying, eliminating the need to wait for node synchronization.

“At Google Cloud, we’re focused on strengthening the Web3 ecosystem by offering founders and developers the tools they need to scale their applications,” said Carlos Arena, Director, Digital Assets, Google Cloud.

Following the upgrade, Celo would include technical features such as a decentralized sequencer powered by Celo’s existing validator set, including off-chain data availability through EigenLayer.

The Celo ecosystem currently consists of over 1,000 projects in more than 150 countries, including decentralized applications (dApps) such as universal basic income (UBI) distributor GoodDollar and community inclusion currencies (CICs) on Grassroots Economics. Celo Foundation claims that both dApps have amassed 80,000 and 20,000 active users, respectively, in over 180 countries.

The Celo Foundation continues to be a founding partner in Google Cloud’s recently unveiled Web3 startup initiative, announced in April. This partnership entails the provision of Google Cloud credits totaling up to $200,000 over two years, coupled with potential grants of up to $1 million, extended by the Celo Foundation for upcoming projects aligned with its mission.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
, ,

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Cindy Tan

Cindy is a journalist at Metaverse Post, covering topics related to web3, NFT, metaverse and AI, with a focus on interviews with Web3 industry players. She has spoken to over 30 C-level execs and counting, bringing their valuable insights to readers. Originally from Singapore, Cindy is now based in Tbilisi, Georgia. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Communications & Media Studies from the University of South Australia and has a decade of experience in journalism and writing.Get in touch with her via [email protected] with press pitches, announcements and interview opportunities.

Follow Author

More Articles
Read More
NFTScan Integrates zkSync Era Network into Explorer and Developer Platform
News Report Technology
NFTScan Integrates zkSync Era Network into Explorer and Developer Platform
by Cindy Tan August 2, 2023
McKinsey Report: Gen AI Drives Businesses, But Risks Remain
News Report Business
McKinsey Report: Gen AI Drives Businesses, But Risks Remain
by Agne Cimermanaite August 2, 2023
10 Best Free AI Presentation Tools in 2023: Simple PowerPoint Export
AI Wiki Business Technology
10 Best Free AI Presentation Tools in 2023: Simple PowerPoint Export
by Damir Yalalov August 2, 2023
🗞 Metaverse Newsletter
🔥 Latest News
Google Cloud is Running a Validator on the Celo Network
Google Cloud is Running a Validator on the Celo Network
August 2, 2023
NFTScan Integrates zkSync Era Network into Explorer and Developer Platform
NFTScan Integrates zkSync Era Network into Explorer and Developer Platform
August 2, 2023
McKinsey Report: Gen AI Drives Businesses, But Risks Remain
McKinsey Report: Gen AI Drives Businesses, But Risks Remain
August 2, 2023
Kenya Halts Worldcoin’s Operations: Potential Risks
Kenya Halts Worldcoin’s Operations: Potential Risks
August 2, 2023
Conductive.ai Launches an Engagement Platform for Game Developers
Conductive.ai Launches an Engagement Platform for Game Developers
August 2, 2023
👓 Most Read
Gamefi: A Gaming Paradigm Shift or Another Bubble About to Burst?
Gamefi: A Gaming Paradigm Shift or Another Bubble About to Burst?
August 1, 2023
Is GPT-4 About to Supercharge Robotics? Why RT-2 Changes Everything
Is GPT-4 About to Supercharge Robotics? Why RT-2 Changes Everything
August 1, 2023
Why You’re Addicted to Twitter but Not Facebook Threads – The Answer Will Surprise You!
Why You’re Addicted to Twitter but Not Facebook Threads – The Answer Will Surprise You!
August 1, 2023
Anthropic Analyzes AI Safety through Biorisk Assessment
Anthropic Analyzes AI Safety through Biorisk Assessment
July 27, 2023
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
July 27, 2023
Latest Ai, Metaverse, and Crypto news.
© Metaverse Post 2022
© Metaverse Post 2022