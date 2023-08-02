In an extension of an ongoing partnership, Celo Foundation today announced that Google Cloud is running a validator on the Celo network, which will help strengthen the network’s security.

Danil Myakin Edited and fact-checked

This comes after Celo Foundation announced a partnership with Google Cloud in April to drive the growth of sustainability-focused startups in the Celo ecosystem. Google Cloud’s infrastructure will be used to build and scale Web3 application. It will also provide guidance for the Celo Foundation’s Founders Programs, co-hosting events and workshops for sustainability and innovation in Web3.

On Monday, the Celo community voted in favor of the network migrating to an Ethereum L2 provide scalability, security, and more real-world use cases to the Ethereum ecosystem. cLabs, the core contributor of the Celo blockchain, will leverage Google Cloud’s Blockchain Node Engine to accelerate the transition.

The Blockchain Node Engine streamlines resource-intensive node operations within the Celo network by ensuring secure and dependable transaction relaying, eliminating the need to wait for node synchronization.

“At Google Cloud, we’re focused on strengthening the Web3 ecosystem by offering founders and developers the tools they need to scale their applications,” said Carlos Arena, Director, Digital Assets, Google Cloud.

Following the upgrade, Celo would include technical features such as a decentralized sequencer powered by Celo’s existing validator set, including off-chain data availability through EigenLayer.

The Celo ecosystem currently consists of over 1,000 projects in more than 150 countries, including decentralized applications (dApps) such as universal basic income (UBI) distributor GoodDollar and community inclusion currencies (CICs) on Grassroots Economics. Celo Foundation claims that both dApps have amassed 80,000 and 20,000 active users, respectively, in over 180 countries.

The Celo Foundation continues to be a founding partner in Google Cloud’s recently unveiled Web3 startup initiative, announced in April. This partnership entails the provision of Google Cloud credits totaling up to $200,000 over two years, coupled with potential grants of up to $1 million, extended by the Celo Foundation for upcoming projects aligned with its mission.