Giza’s ARMA Launches On Base, Setting New Standard For DeFi Automation

Web3 agent developer Giza announced the launch of ARMA on the Layer 2 network Base, marking a step forward in the evolution of autonomous decentralized finance (DeFi) agents. ARMA, Giza’s flagship stablecoin yield optimization agent, aims to streamline DeFi interactions by leveraging autonomous decision-making and execution to achieve sophisticated financial outcomes.

“Intelligence is becoming the arbiter of power in digital markets, yet most people remain limited by human cognitive constraints,” said Renç Korzay, CEO of Giza, in a written statement. “Giza Agents are unlocking a new era of automated finance, where machines handle the complexity of execution while preserving human sovereignty. ARMA’s launch on Base marks our first step towards financial acceleration, where markets never sleep and capital never stays still,” he added.

Traditional DeFi tools require users to manually manage their positions across various protocols, a process that can be complex and risky. Giza takes a different approach by utilizing continuous, round-the-clock market evaluation. It processes large volumes of cross-chain data to identify and execute the most effective strategies. This infrastructure allows for advanced cross-protocol operations while upholding strong security measures through traceable execution patterns.

This represents a shift in the way markets operate—moving from manual, inefficient human-driven operations to an advanced financial system where intelligent agents optimize capital allocation, streamline market activities, and create value for participants. It provides a glimpse of a new financial model where agents serve as the primary interface for all market activities, offering sophisticated strategies while ensuring users retain full control through smart accounts and session key infrastructure.

Base’s high-performance infrastructure is well-suited to scale ARMA’s functions, offering low transaction fees and deep liquidity pools to reduce slippage. This allows agents to carry out optimization tasks more effectively, enhancing capital efficiency and improving price discovery through specialized strategies. By tapping into Base‘s expanding ecosystem, Giza aims to broaden the reach of ARMA, bringing financial automation to a wider range of DeFi users.

ARMA Hits Over 7,000 Agent Deployments And Executes More Than 10,000 Autonomous Transactions

Since its launch, ARMA has successfully deployed over 7,000 agents, managed more than $300,000 in user assets, and carried out over 10,000 autonomous transactions with no human intervention. The upcoming Base launch is expected to scale these numbers while offering DeFi users access to streamlined yield optimization strategies. ARMA agents are customizable to meet user-specific parameters, such as asset size and slippage tolerance, ensuring optimal performance while maintaining user control as new features are introduced.

Its success stems from Giza’s new approach to agent-driven DeFi, underpinned by three key architectural advancements. A semantic abstraction layer simplifies complex protocol interactions into standardized actions, allowing agents to execute advanced strategies across protocols with ease. This is supported by smart account infrastructure that includes granular permission management through session keys, ensuring non-custodial security and user autonomy. In addition, a decentralized execution network facilitates agent operations by hosting servers in a decentralized manner, where any malicious behavior is penalized through crypto-economic mechanisms, creating strong incentives for reliable performance.

Giza’s protocol serves as the foundation for the next generation of autonomous financial agents capable of optimizing specialized functions across multiple chains and protocols. The company is also working on a software developer kit (SDK) to enable developers to deploy intelligent agents that operate continuously, adapting to market conditions while adhering to user-defined security parameters.

