Base’s B3 Announces B3 Token, Aiming To Enhance On-Chain Gaming Environment

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief B3 announced the upcoming launch of its native token, B3, which will support Base’s Layer 3 gaming ecosystem.

Gaming ecosystem built on the Layer 2 blockchain Base, B3 announced the upcoming launch of its native token, B3, which will support Base’s Layer 3 gaming ecosystem.

After months of development, the team has focused on building practical utility, advanced technology, and a comprehensive ecosystem. Currently, B3 boasts a player base exceeding six million, with more than 80 active games and over five gamechains set to launch in the first quarter, backed by leading game studios and brands.

B3 token is designed to foster collaboration across ecosystems, emphasizing the broader goal of an open on-chain gaming environment. This structure allows game studios, developers, and brands to integrate seamlessly while ensuring an intuitive user experience accessible to all players.

coming soon: $B3 — built by the ex-Base team, it's the token powering @base's layer 3 gaming ecosystem.



for 6 months we've built real utility, real tech and a real ecosystem:

🤗 6m+ players

🎮 80+ games live

🔵 5+ gamechains launching this Q1 from top game studios & brands… pic.twitter.com/mkDpn78uEH — B3 🎮 (@b3dotfun) January 27, 2025

Notably, major game studios and top brands are actively engaging with B3. The platform is set to provide exposure to emerging gamechains and their respective tokens, facilitate access to key infrastructure partner tokens, and offer multiple engagement opportunities. Users can leverage B3 to publish games they support, stake B3 tokens to earn “Publisher” rewards, and benefit from referral incentives across all players within any gamechain.

What Is B3?

B3 operates as a Layer 3 network that settles on Base, enabling further scalability and providing dedicated blockspace optimized specifically for gaming applications. Base itself is a secure, low-cost, and developer-friendly Layer 2 blockchain, originally incubated by Coinbase, with the goal of increasing on-chain adoption.

B3 is designed to utilize Base as its settlement layer, strengthening the Base ecosystem while advancing its own technical product strategy. The Layer 3 network is built to support high transaction throughput while maintaining gasless transactions for users. To ensure scalability, B3 stores the global state while horizontally scaling through application-layer sharding—effectively managing dedicated sidecars for applications, games, and resource-intensive computational processes. Currently, the network is live on both testnet and mainnet, providing developers and users with access to its infrastructure.

In addition, the recent introduction of the Player1 Foundation aims to support the expansion, decentralization, and governance of the B3 protocol. This initiative also promotes the adoption of B3 Open Gaming, reinforcing the ecosystem’s long-term sustainability and accessibility.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson